Police probe 'death threats' sent to Old Firm referee
Detectives have begun an investigation into threats sent to a referee and his wife after Saturday's Old Firm match.
The Scottish Football Association said Kevin Clancy was targeted after his contact details were published online following the Celtic v Rangers game.
The BBC understands they included death threats, and some abuse was also directed at his children.
The SFA referred the matter to Police Scotland and an investigation to trace those responsible is now under way.
A force spokeswoman said: "We are investigating alleged threatening communications which were reported to us by the SFA today.
"All reports of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated thoroughly.
"We will provide support to those affected as our investigation progresses."
During the Scottish Premiership match, which Celtic won 3-2, the referee disallowed a first half goal by Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.
A spokesperson for the Ibrox club said: "Rangers condemns in the strongest terms any abuse of match officials.
"We are all passionate about our game, but targeted, personal abuse of referees cannot be tolerated."
The statement went on to say that Rangers were "astonished" by the decision to chalk off Morelos' goal.
Former top flight referee Steve Conroy said the abuse directed at Mr Clancy was "absolutely appalling".
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "It is disgusting that anybody personally and anybody's family can be targeted over the course of a game of football.
"It is unfathomable."
Mr Conroy said the abuse of match officials was not new but added the problem had intensified since he retired due to social media.
He also said anyone convicted of sending death threats should be banned from attending football grounds for life.
On Monday the SFA confirmed Mr Clancy had received a series of "unacceptable" messages via email and phone.
Chief executive Ian Maxwell said some of the contact was "potentially criminal in nature".
The SFA said a "significant volume of threatening and abusive emails" had been referred to Police Scotland.
The SFA confirmed the association's security and integrity manager had been liaising with Mr Clancy and the force following the messages over the Easter weekend.
Mr Maxwell said: "The nature of the messages goes way beyond criticism of performance and perceived decision-making - some are potentially criminal in nature and include threats and abuse towards Kevin and his family.
"We have referred the correspondence to the police and condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms, as well as the posting of a referee's personal details online with the sole purpose of causing distress.
"Football is our national game. It improves and saves lives. Without referees, there is no game, and while decisions will always be debated with or without the use of VAR, we cannot allow a situation to develop where a referee's privacy and safety, and those of his family, are compromised."
He added everyone had a responsibility to "protect our game and those essential to it".
Mr Clancy will be on VAR duty this weekend for the league clash between Livingston v St Johnstone.
Meanwhile, the SFA also confirmed that its referee operations team had responded to Rangers' request for an explanation for the decision to rule out Morelos' goal, which they believe should have stood.
Rangers later said it had been told by the SFA that the goal by the Colombian striker was rightly disallowed.
The statement continued: "The club is astonished by this, especially given most observers, including former referees and former players, could see no issue with the goal standing."
Rangers also highlighted a case in England where Brighton and Hove Albion received an apology for not being awarded a penalty in a match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
The spokesperson said: "While an apology does not alter the outcome of a match, such responsibility and openness would be welcome in Scotland."
In February a former top Scottish referee warned match officials were being subjected to an unacceptable level of verbal and physical abuse.
Kenny Clark spoke out after hundreds of grassroots referees in England told the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing.
Some respondents described being punched, headbutted and spat at.
The Referees' Association in England has even warned an official will one day "lose his or her life".