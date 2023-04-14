Your pictures of Scotland: 7-14 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 and 14 April.

Boyd Wild
Boyd Wild from West Linton took this photo of jackdaws building their nest in a chimney outside his bedroom window.
Allister Fraser
Allister Fraser said: "A beautiful sunny morning and high waves made for great surfing conditions on Brora beach at the mouth of the harbour. This surfer had great success in catching several big waves."
Donald Mackinnon
Donald Mackinnon said: "The boxes in the picture at Stornoway Harbour contain fish used as bait for creel fishing and this guy was not for moving, determined to try and get some of the bait, even allowed me to get right up to him."
Linzi Mitchell
Linzi Mitchell took this photo of her dog Maggi enjoying her Easter weekend at Hushinish beach on Harris.
Andrew Hill
Andrew Hill said: "I took this phot of Anchor Mill in Paisley. I wanted to capture the waterfall effect of the River Cart."
Steven Keirs
Steven Keirs said: "This was taken on Good Friday on a hike from Kinlochleven taking in the two eastern most Munros in the Mamores range. A long, tough, but ultimately rewarding day."
Cara Mullin
Cara Mullin said: "This pleasant pheasant took a liking to my husband and I whilst we were walking through Glen Fruin and kindly posed for a few photos."
Karina Leahy
Karina Leahy said: "Rewarded with a beautiful rainbow after taking shelter in the trees during a shower on a walk to Loch Garry, near Dalwhinnie."
Marc Watson
Marc Watson took this photo on the Cobbler in Argyll and Bute as part of advance training for the 3 Peak Challenge he's undertaking with workmates in June for Glasgow Sick Kids Hospital.
Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon took this photo of Ollie the collie on Troon Beach on Easter weekend after the crowds had gone home.
Craig Coventry
Craig Coventry sent us this photo of North Berwick harbour just before a shower of hailstones.
Robert Westerman
Robert Westerman said: "I captured this Golden Sunrise at Davaar Island, Campbeltown. The first rays of sunshine lit up the edges of the sugar kelp as it floats on the water's surface."
Alan Budd
Alan Budd from Cowdenbeath said: "A picture of my football-daft son playing football on the beautiful golden sands of Traigh Shorobaidh in Tiree whilst on holiday."
Alex Mackintosh
Alex Mackintosh said: "I went out one evening this week in Beauly hoping to get a nice photo of a sunset, I never expected to capture something this spectacular!"
Michael Mccallan
Michael Mccallan said: "Aberdeen Beachfront on a couple of days away with our girls Abbie and Rowan.
John Douglas
John Douglas said: "The photo is of daffodils in Maxwell Park in Pollokshields on a sunny Good Friday morning."
Darrin Frew
Darrin Frew from Motherwell said: "Spent four hours sitting in the sand dunes at Prestwick waiting for the perfect light. Think I got it."
Arthur Campbell
Arthur Campbell took this shot of of greylag geese at Traigh Beach, Arisaig.
David Storer
David Storer said: "Making the most of the weather with a walk in the Cairngorms on Good Friday. Took this photo looking towards Ben Macdui from Beinn a'Chaorainn."
Pete Walls
Pete Walls took this shot of one of the Kelpies on Easter Monday.
Gillian Gordon
Gillian Gordon from Glasgow took this picture of family dog Sanna in her new favourite spot during Easter weekend.
Kieran Dunning
Kieran Dunning took this dramatic drone shot of Castle Campbell at the top of Dollar Glen, near Stirling.
Paul Gilzean
Paul Gilzean said: "Caught this reflection of the Scottish government buildings in Victoria Dock, Leith on my way to work. Beautiful start to the day."
Hazel Thomson
Hazel Thomson from Elgin said: Absolute bliss, seen on Murdo the Highland cow's face as he gets his daily grooming."
Iain Dewar
Iain Dewar from Epsom in Surrey said: "On a glorious spring day, a view from the Skye Bridge looking towards Kyle of Lochalsh
Sylvia Beaumont
Sylvia Beaumont said: "A new mum and her twins in a field near me, enjoying the North Berwick spring sunshine."
Jeremy Morris
Jeremy Morris took this photo of Stac Pollaidh and said: "I was very fortunate to get a chance to photograph this iconic mountain in such stunning light."
Mark Reynolds
Mark Reynolds took this photo of the Steall Waterfall in Glen Nevis "looking moody and mysterious."
William Beedie
William Beedie from Portree said: "This is the FPSO Voyageur Spirit in front of the jack up rig Noble Intrepid at Kishorn."

