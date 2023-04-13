Scotland's papers: FM fights gender veto and King's relief over Harry

Scotland's papers: FM fights gender veto and King's relief over HarryPublished25 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several papers including The National lead with the Scottish government's plans to launch a legal challenge against Westminster's veto of its gender reforms. The proposals, which would allow people in Scotland to self-identify their gender, were passed by the Scottish Parliament in December last year.Image caption, Humza Yousaf claimed taking legal action was the "only means of defending our parliament's democracy", reports the Metro. Mr Yousaf has previously described the block by the UK government as an "undemocratic veto".Image caption, The Herald leads with criticism of the Scottish government's move. The Scottish Conservatives accused Scottish ministers of "manufacturing grievance" with the UK government, the paper reports.Image caption, The same quote makes the Scotsman's headline, which highlights how Mr Yousaf "insists democracy is 'under attack'". The paper also pictures US President Joe Biden who stopped for selfies while visiting Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.Image caption, The Scottish Express pulls no punches with its headline and says Mr Yousaf has been accused of "reaching for the nationalist playbook". The paper says "many experts" believe that gender reform legislation was the "catalyst" that prompted Nicola Sturgeon's resignation - though the former first minister has previously said there were many reasons for her decision.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with claims from a whistleblower inside the SNP's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), who accuses a "cabal of senior figures" of controlling the party. This includes SNP "power couple" Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell, the paper says.Image caption, The "untenable" cost of Scotland's ferry failures makes the front page of the Press and Journal. One hotel owner near Fort William has told the paper he believes the tourist trade will be "wiped out" by the Corran Ferry vessels being out of action, costing him up to £1,300 a day.Image caption, The i leads on US President Joe Biden's promise to invest billions in Northern Ireland "if parties work together and return to power sharing at Stormont". There is also a top spot for the story about Prince Harry flying solo to the King's coronation next month, with the paper using an image of a stern-looking Duke of Sussex alongside his wife Meghan.Image caption, A number of papers cover Prince Harry's decision to attend the King's coronation next month. Citing unnamed royal sources, the Daily Telegraph claims the move has "pleased the King" - and has raised hopes that the pair are on track for some form of reconciliation. "It is about showing support and being there for his father," one source told the paper, adding it was a "personal decision, not a PR one".Image caption, The Scottish Sun focuses on the news that Meghan will not attend the coronation. Under a pointed headline, the paper says it comes "despite Charles stepping in to walk her down the aisle" at her wedding in 2018.Image caption, The Times leads with a story about US intelligence leaks. MPs fear that British lives have been put at risk while Whitehall is bracing itself "for further damaging disclosures about sensitive military operations," it reports, citing various defence officials.Image caption, Pub owners who painted a landmark bridge in pride colours in support of the LGBTQ+ community say they have seen a rise in vandalism in recent weeks, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Daily Record leads on calls for a crackdown on reckless dog owners following a rise in attacks. The paper says the number of dog control notices issued has risen by 45%.Image caption, A pensioner in Aberdeen who evaded tens of thousands in taxes has avoided a jail sentence, reports the Evening Express. Raymond Esslemont, who is chronically ill, claimed he "never got round" to paying the money and was ordered to do unpaid work, the paper reports.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports on a decision to tear down a dangerous building which has been "overrun by gangs of youths" since council workers moved out of it around 2019.Image caption, The Daily Star warns of the "worst shortage ever" of penguins. The paper cites "enviro boffins" who say the bird's excrement has major environmental benefits.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.