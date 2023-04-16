Triumphant homecoming for National winner Corach Rambler
- Published
Corach Rambler has returned home to Scotland after his victory in the 175th Grand National at Aintree.
The nine-year-old, trained by Lucinda Russell, received a rousing reception at Arlary House Stables, Milnathort.
The 8/1 favourite took the lead over the last fence to become only the third Scottish-trained winner in the race's history.
His triumph came six years after Ms Russell and jockey Derek Fox teamed up to win with One For Arthur.
The start was delayed by 14 minutes after animal rights protesters, demonstrating against the staging of the race, managed to get on the course.
Merseyside Police Police arrested 118 people over the disruption, including nine who managed to get on the track.
Hill Sixteen died after falling at the first fence of the race, the third horse fatality at the three-day meeting.
On Sunday dozens of locals turned out to welcome Corach Rambler home after a win Ms Russell described as "incredible".
She told BBC Scotland: "It was just amazing. I had been in tears for most of the race.
"I just love this horse so much and I just want him to be safe and to go into history and he has certainly done that."
Ms Russell said the horse, who won his second consecutive Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham festival last month, "keeps on improving".
She added: "He is a fabulous athlete, jumps amazingly and stays the distance and he has just given another one of the best days of our lives."
Asked about the protests and the horse deaths during the meeting, Ms Russell said: "We can't get it down to zero but we have to minimise all the risks that we can do, make sure these horses are well prepared."
The trainer added her horses receive the highest standard of care.
She said: "He was out in the field this morning.
"He is allowed to be a horse and, for me, that's important.
"We can't get the risk down to zero but we have to look after them and they are cared for in the best way that we can do."
Ms Russell also recalled the boost Scottish racing received when One for Arthur won the Grand National in 2017 and said she was looking forward to seeing the effect of Saturday's win.
Thomas Kendall, one of seven syndicate owners of the horse, is now in line for a share of the £500,000 prize money.
He said: "It was absolutely surreal, beyond our wildest expectations."
Mr Kendall said he had already enjoyed some special days watching the horse win at Cheltenham and previously at Aintree.
But the Grand National eclipsed everything, he added.
"This is one that is definitely special. Horse of a lifetime.
"It is not going to get any better than this."
Student windfall
The syndicate also includes 21-year-old Heriot Watt student Cameron Sword, who is likely to pick up the best part of £50,000 as his share of owning the winner.
He said: "Basically I was just watching whatever sport I could during lockdown as I was bored and at home with nothing to do.
"I started watching the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National and started looking at things like form and the breeding side of things.
"I think I just phoned Lucinda and asked if I could come down and have a look and Corach was the only horse for sale. I paid my £3,400 and that's how I got involved."