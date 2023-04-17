Scotland's papers: Sturgeon suspension call and Grand National winner

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon suspension call and Grand National winnerPublished4 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman reports that the SNP has been urged to suspend former leader Nicola Sturgeon's membership amid ongoing investigations into party finances. It says that opposition parties have intensified the calls after the emergence of a video in which Ms Sturgeon insists the party's finances "have never been stronger".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph claims that pressure is growing for Ms Sturgeon to quit the SNP. The paper says the former leader planned to remain as an MSP until 2026, but there is a "growing expectation" within the party that she will quit "sooner rather than later".Image caption, Scots are "sick and tired of the SNP" according to the Scottish Daily Express. The paper claims "furious" Scots have had enough of the "secrecy" with party bosses treating them like "fools". It goes on to quote opposition parties who have criticised the party over its handling of financial issues.Image caption, "We're not skint" shouts the Metro's headline, as it quotes SNP MP Ian Blackford who told the BBC's Sunday Show that reports about the SNP's financial health had been "highly selective".Image caption, The top story in The Times claims police investigating the SNP's funding are examining emails which suggest Nicola Sturgeon "refused to open up party finances to scrutiny". It says Nicola Sturgeon rejected a suggestion to hire a fundraising manager.Image caption, The Herald turns its focus to ferries. It claims ministers have come under fire over a "scandal" which has seen Scots companies playing no part in building vital new lifeline vessels in Turkey to help end the nation's "ferry fiasco". It says that the only benefit to Scotland of a £115m contract for two ferries was an unspecified number of apprenticeship placements at a Turkish yard. The front page also pictures Grand National winner Corach Rambler.Image caption, Corach Rambler is also on the front of the Scottish Sun. Its headline "The hundred Grand National" refers to the horse's youngest owner, 21-year-old student Cameron Sword. He invested £3,400 in the winner and after Saturday's victory at Aintree, Liverpool, made nearly £100,000 as one of seven syndicate members.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with the same story and Mr Sword tells the paper he is "still in a state of disbelief" that Corach Rambler romped home on Saturday.Image caption, The Courier is also still invested in the Grand National winner, picturing Mr Sword with another co-owner and its trainer Lucinda Russell. It describes scenes of cheers and applause at the winner's homecoming to Kinross-shire on Sunday. Ms Russell had invited the public along to celebrate the triumph with hundreds taking up the offer.Image caption, Thousands of women will undergo urgent cervical cancer checks after it emerged three women who developed the disease had been removed from a screening system, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. It says 13,000 women will now be offered appointments after being taken off the system.Image caption, The i reports that government ministers are "optimistic" the nurses' strike in other UK nations can be brought to an end without having to increase their pay offer. It says cabinet members believe that the RCN will face difficulties winning a second ballot for strike action due to a "split" within unions over whether or not to accept a 5% pay deal.Image caption, Monday's National leads with a pledge signed by young people at an independence conference backing the idea of Scotland's return to the European Union. It also features Ian Blackford on the SNP finance situation and Corach Rambler's homecoming.Image caption, A police appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash involving a biker makes the front page of the P&J. Andrew McIntyre, 65 died on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road at the weekend.Image caption, The Evening express reports on a "near miss" after a trolley dropped from a car park and "almost crushed a shopper".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph's lead is a court story about a "serial abuser" found guilty of assaulting his partner.Image caption, Fly tipping problems lead the Glasgow Times with a resident calling for action on a site near his home. He tells the paper the dumping site at an old railway line behind Haywood Street in Parkhouse is an eyesore as well as a hazard to the environment.Image caption, Rubbish also makes the front of the Edinburgh Evening news - this time a £3m plan to "blitz" the capital with a rapid response team for waste, graffiti busters and extra focus on fly tipping.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that this month will be a "record baker" with temperatures set to reach 20C, making it the hottest April "since records began".