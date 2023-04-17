Scotland's papers: Sturgeon suspension call and Grand National winner

Image caption,

The Herald turns its focus to ferries. It claims ministers have come under fire over a "scandal" which has seen Scots companies playing no part in building vital new lifeline vessels in Turkey to help end the nation's "ferry fiasco". It says that the only benefit to Scotland of a £115m contract for two ferries was an unspecified number of apprenticeship placements at a Turkish yard. The front page also pictures Grand National winner Corach Rambler.