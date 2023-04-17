Sturgeon should not be suspended from SNP - Blackford
Nicola Sturgeon should "absolutely not" be suspended from the SNP, according to the former Westminster leader Ian Blackford.
Opposition parties have called for Ms Sturgeon, who quit as first minister last month, to be suspended amid a police investigation into SNP finances.
It comes after a leaked video appeared to show the former leader playing down financial concerns in March 2021.
Mr Blackford also denied the party could be unable to balance its books.
In the leaked clip, published by the Sunday Mail, the then-first minister told National Executive Committee (NEC) members the party's finances had never been stronger. She also warned of the impact on donors of going public with concerns.
The meeting took place just a few days before the first complaint was made to police about the SNP's finances.
The Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour have called on Humza Yousaf to suspend his predecessor and Mr Murrell from the SNP.
In response, Mr Blackford told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Goodness gracious, absolutely not. There is no reason for that at all."
He accused opponents of "politicking" with calls for Ms Sturgeon be suspended.
The former Westminster leader added: "There is nothing which is in any way untoward on that clip which was shown over the course of the weekend."
The MP said he was told "towards the tail end" of 2021 that the SNP's long-term accountants, Johnston Carmichael, had quit.
The firm resigned in September, and there is concern the party may be unable to file its account by the Electoral Commission deadline in July.
Ms Sturgeon has confirmed she will not attend Holyrood in person as MSPs return from the Easter recess following the arrest of her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.
"In order ensure the focus of this week is on the new first minister setting out his priorities for the people of Scotland, Ms Sturgeon has always intended to participate remotely and intends to return to Holyrood in the near future," a spokesperson said.
Mr Murrell was released without charged amid a Police Scotland investigation into party finances.
A report in the Daily Telegraph that suggested Ms Sturgeon could step down as an MSP was dismissed by Mr Backford as "idle speculation".
"I speak to my colleague Nicola on a very regular basis and I can tell you that she is focused on serving the interests of her constituents," he said. "She's still got an awful lot to give."
The SNP's NEC met on Saturday following a turbulent fortnight.
The Sunday Times reported party treasurer Colin Beattie told members the party was "having difficulty in balancing the books due to the reduction in membership and donors".
'Media frenzy'
Mr Blackford said there had been "selective reporting" over Mr Beattie's comments amid a "media frenzy" over the SNP's finances.
"I've had a readout of that meeting and what was said at the meeting is that the SNP's accounts are in balance," he said.
The The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP insisted the SNP is solvent and able to meet its liabilities, including a potential byelection in Rutherglen.
He added: "Auditors will be put in place and the accounts will be lodged with the Electoral Commission in a timely manner as is always the case."
It is understood that the SNP has approached a number of firms about auditing their accounts but have not yet found one with the capacity to take them on.
Mr Blackford said "progress was being made" on appointing auditors but said he did not know how many companies had been approached.
The resignation has also posed a problem for the SNP's Westminster group, which is required to submit an auditor's certificate to the House of Commons by 31 May to ensure it receives public funds - known as Short money - for 2023-24.
The Westminster group was allocated more than £1.1m of Short money in 2022/23.
Mr Blackford told BBC Scotland "all the relevant" financial information regarding SNP Westminster group finances was passed to Stephen Flynn when he took over as group leader in December.
He added: "The deadlines that are there for the SNP Westminster group to submit their accounts will be met."
Police Scotland began a formal investigation into the party's finances, named Operation Branchform, in the summer of 2021.
The police inquiry resulted in the arrest of Mr Murrell earlier this month as well as a search of the SNP's Edinburgh offices and the confiscation of a £100,000 motorhome, reported to have been purchased as a campaign bus ahead of the May 2021 election.
Mr Murrell was later released without charge pending further investigation.
An SNP spokesperson said on Sunday that the NEC has agreed a series of proposals to increase transparency.
They added: "It is the case that the SNP accounts are published annually and are in order."