Your pictures of Scotland: 14-21 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 April.

Shelagh Halford
Shelagh Halford caught this shot of her sons, Elliot and Oliver, racing into the water at Vatersay with Margot the cocker spaniel looking on.
Ian Jackson
"St Machar in the Spring is beautiful with the daffodils and blue sky," says Ian Jackson in Aberdeen.
Anthony Jenkins
Anthony Jenkins snapped the flash of the One o'clock Gun in Edinburgh.
Emma Campbell
"The Highlands in one snap," says Emma Campbell at Buachaille Etive Mor.
Kate Hookham
A mallard getting ready for spring in Angus, by Kate Hookham.
Karen McGibbons
"Interesting frame for a photograph," says Karen McGibbons overlooking Ailsa Craig.
Vicki Kennedy
"My husband captured this photo of our kids Isla and Sean at Castle Tioram, Lochaber," says Vicki Kennedy. "Beautiful sunny spring day with hardly anyone else around."
Grant Golding
Alfie Golding, 10, enjoys mountain biking down the Blue Doon trail in the Nevis Range.
Gillian Gilchrist
Gillian Gilchrist took this picture on a scenic dog walk in Beecraigs Country Park.
Valerie Ross
"A sure sign of spring," says Valerie Ross. "A beautiful, if slightly ragged, peacock butterfly on willow catkins."
Gordon Mckechnie
"I thought this burn meeting the sea at Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, was the colour of whisky," says Gordon Mckechnie.
David Keenan
A storm brewing over Arran, by David Keenan.
Kevin Williamson
"I was on holiday in Buckie and was hoping to catch the Northern lights," says Kevin Williamson. "I lucked out as it came to brilliant life for a brief moment over the Moray Firth. Just awesome to see it and catch it."
Hazel Dunbar
"My model, when tidying up my back garden, in the April sunshine," says Hazel Dunbar.
Val Richmond
Val Richmond's view of Garleton, East Lothian, at sunrise.
Hazel Thomson
"A beautiful greenshank has a rest on a nice mossy bank." says Hazel Thomson.
Huw Lewis
Huw Lewis took this picture of North Berwick while walking on Portobello Beach.
Hannah Brady
Hannah Brady caught a glimpse of the sunset over the Kingston Bridge, Glasgow.
Gillian Jones
Loch Goil captured by Gillian Jones
Alan Macmillan
Islay, a Dandie Dinmont Terrier, in a hurry beside Threipmuir Reservoir near Balerno, Edinburgh.
Clark Findlay
The Corryhully Horseshoe circuit above Glenfinnan, by Clark Findlay.
Angela Pearson
"Chilled out marmoset", by Angela Pearson.
Andrew Marks
Andrew Marks took this shot of Duncansby Stacks, Orkney, during a visit with his wife for their wedding anniversary.
Alison Carmichael
Skye from Applecross, by Alison Carmichael.
Trevor Walker
Trevor Walker's picture was taken at was taken at Loch An Eilein in Rothiemurchus Forest. Trevor said the early morning light caught a small island with its ruins of a 14th Century castle of the Earl of Buchan, also known as the Wolf of Badenoch.
Eilidh Ferguson
Eilidh Ferguson said of her shot: "Ducks heading home at sunset Portnahaven Isle of Islay."

