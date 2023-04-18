Unemployment in Scotland falls to record low
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate has fallen to a record low and remains lower than the UK as a whole, according to official figures.
The rate dipped to 3% between December and February - the lowest it has been since records began in 1992.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also reported a record 2.4 million workers on payrolls in Scotland - 50,000 more than in February 2020.
The employment rate fell to just below 75.7% - just below the UK rate.
There was also a slight increase in the number of Scots unavailable for work.
Meanwhile, the latest earnings figures showed that pay continues to lag behind rising prices.
Annual growth in regular pay, which excludes bonuses, was 6.6% between December and February, the ONS said.
However, when taking into inflation into account, regular pay fell by 2.3%.
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray welcomed the figures, saying the Scottish government was committed to getting more people into work.
He said Scotland could boost its workforce if it had devolved powers on migration.
He added: "Certain industries still face recruitment challenges so we are continuing to call on UK ministers to establish a joint taskforce on labour market shortages.
"An urgent rethink of UK government immigration policy is needed to enable increased access to the international labour and skills that Scotland needs for our economy and communities to flourish."