London to Edinburgh train service named for King Charles
A London to Edinburgh rail service is being named to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
LNER's daily 11:00 train from King's Cross to Edinburgh Waverley will be known as the Carolean Express.
It launches on the east coast line on coronation day, Saturday 6 May. The weekday Flying Scotsman service runs in the opposite direction to London.
The reign of King Charles III will be known as the Carolean period, the same name as the eras of Charles I and II.
The Carolean Express joins other named trains including the Highland Chieftain and Northern Lights that run from London to Scotland.
David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: "We know that our customers like to hear about our named services and we're sure this new addition will prove popular.
"In our 100-year history we've had services to celebrate important occasions in royal history and we are proud to mark the reign of King Charles III."
LNER said it would operate a full timetable over the coronation bank holiday weekend.
It warned that trains are expected to be busy with travellers heading to London for the weekend of royal celebrations.