Bomb disposal called over 'suspect item' in Troon outhouse
A street in South Ayrshire has been evacuated after a "suspect item" was discovered in an outhouse.
Police and a bomb disposal team were called to Burnfoot Avenue in Troon at about 16:15.
What appeared to be a Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robot was seen going towards one of the houses.
The street has been cordoned off as a precaution, police said. It is not clear whether residents will be allowed back into their homes overnight.
A spokesperson for the force added: "South Ayrshire Council is assisting. The EOD are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing."