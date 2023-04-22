SNP appoint MP Stuart McDonald as new treasurer after Beattie resignation

The MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East said: "Whilst it is a difficult and challenging time, I look forward to getting on with the job of national treasurer to help take forward the important work being led by our new party leader, Humza Yousaf, to improve the SNP's governance and transparency."I've no hesitation in stepping forward when asked to do my part in keeping our party firmly on a campaign footing as the case for Scottish independence becomes more compelling than ever."