Donald Trump to visit Scotland amid US court action
- Published
Former US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Scotland next week.
According to the PA news agency, he will spend time at his golf resort Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire.
The visit comes as he faces court action in the United States and amid speculation he could be planning to run for president again in 2024.
Earlier this month he pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.
He is also facing a civil trial over an allegation that he raped an advice columnist nearly three decades ago.
Police Scotland declined to comment on whether they were made aware of Mr Trump's impending visit.
It is unclear what days Mr Trump will be in Scotland, however he is expected to land at Shannon Airport in Ireland on 3 May.
While in Ireland he is expected stay at his Trump International Hotel and Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg in County Clare.
Widespread protests
Mr Trump was indicted on business fraud charges but has argued there is no case against him.
He pled not guilty to falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 election.
The charges stem from a hush money payment to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.
He is the first US president in history to face a criminal trial.
Mr Trump previously visited Scotland in July 2018 while in office, sparking a major security operation.
He spent two days at his Turnberry resort with wife Melania as part of a four-day trip to the UK, during which he met then Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen.
At the time protests were held in Glasgow, Dundee, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and at Turnberry itself.
Mr Trump was heckled as he played golf at Turnberry with his son Eric.
In 2014, he bought the Turnberry golf resort from a Dubai-based company. The family also own Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.
He handed control of both courses to his sons Donald Jr and Eric shortly before he became president in 2017, but he retained a financial interest.