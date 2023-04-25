Lighthouse workers in Scotland vote for strike action
- Published
Workers who help operate and maintain Scotland's lighthouses are set to strike over pay.
About 30 members of the Unite union have voted to take industrial action in a dispute with the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB).
Unite said the workers, who include ships' crew, cooks and technicians, deserve more than a 2% rise.
NLB said it was preparing contingency plans to ensure continued monitoring of navigational aids and warnings.
Chief executive Mike Bullock said NLB appreciated the financial pressures staff were facing, but as an arm's length body of the Department for Transport (DfT) it was bound by UK government pay policy.
He said: "The pay award has gone through an exhaustive DfT approval process which leaves us with no room to manoeuvre.
"We are committed to working with the unions and our team to try to avoid further industrial action."
The dispute does not involve all NLB staff, but strike action would mean its two ships - Pole Star IV and Pharos X - not being able to operate.
The boats would be tied up at Oban during the strike.
Edinburgh-headquartered NLB looks after 208 lighthouses - including Ailsa Craig, Bass Rock, St Abbs Head and Butt of Lewis - and a network of other navigational aids for Scotland and Isle of Man.
Lighthouses are operated remotely, with Fair Isle South the last lighthouse in Scotland to have keepers. The last of those staff left in 1998.