Body found in Marelle Sturrock's fiancé search and ferry doubts

Image caption, The murder of schoolteacher Marelle Sturrock makes the majority of Scotland's front pages after a body was recovered by police searching for her partner, David Yates. The Daily Record reports on the story, saying that a body was discovered in Mugdock Reservoir and that Mr Yates was wanted by police in connection with the murder of Ms Sturrock, who was 29-weeks pregnant at the time of her death.Image caption, The Glasgow Times also leads with the discovery of a body by police searching for Mr Yates after police had launched a murder inquiry in connection of the schoolteacher and her unborn child.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that police spent more than 60 hours searching a 600-acre beauty spot after Mr Yates' abandoned white Seat Ateca was found in a remote car park at the popular park. The last sighting of him was on Sunday evening.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with the body find and says the remains belonged to Marelle Sturrock's missing fiancé. Police said formal identification had yet to take place but that they believed it to be 36-year-old David Yates. Inquiries will continue but police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail goes over the events of Thursday, saying that 35-year-old Marelle Sturrock who was found dead on Tuesday morning at the flat she shared with Mr Yates in Craigton in the south of Glasgow. They say a body was recovered at about 19:00, just hours after he was named as a suspect. The paper also says that he was seen at the country park about 36 hours before his partner's body was found nine miles away.Image caption, Ms Sturrock's links to Caithness see her story leading the P&J. The report highlights the news given by police that the teacher's unborn baby had not survived.Image caption, "Lovely, kind and considerate" is the Metro's headline as it leads on tributes to the murdered teacher. It quotes Ms Sturrock's headteacher at Sandwood Primary as saying she was a "much-loved member of the school community".Image caption, The Herald pictures police divers searching Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday. It's lead story concerns doubts raised by the spending watchdog Audit Scotland over the long-term future of Ferguson Marine, the taxpayer-owned shipyard at the centre of a "furore" over two overdue ferries. It emerged that contractual bonuses had been paid to Ferguson directors despite the vessels being more than five years late.Image caption, The £47,000 in bonuses paid to Ferguson Marine also makes the lead in the Scotsman, which claims a total of £134,000 has been handed over in bonuses. It says First Minister Humza Yousaf is "under pressure" to provide a final figure for the cost of the two ferries being built at the yard. The front page pictures talk show legend Jerry Springer who has died at the age of 79.Image caption, The i leads on NHS medics without UK citizenship being barred from getting on the UK airlift out of Khartoum. The paper says that the government has decided that opening up Khartoum evacuation flights to the doctors, who only have visas to work in the UK but no nationality rights to expect embassy assistance, would be too complex in the limited timeframe left to complete the operation safely.Image caption, Scottish leader Douglas Ross's keynote speech at this weekend's Scottish Tory conference is the topic of the National's top story. It says he will claim issues with the SNP's accounts have "crashed the case for independence", but pro-Yes campaigners tell the paper he is talking "utter nonsense".Image caption, Baroness Benjamin features on the front page of the Daily Telegraph as it leads on her part in the coronation. The former TV presenter will carry part of the ceremonial regalia, the paper says. The baroness tells the Telegraph it "sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced".Image caption, The Times leads with the UK government announcing tougher gambling curbs, highlight the fact that under-25s will be treated very differently from older age groups. This has been justified by ministers because they believe people in this age group are "less able to regulate their impulses and make rational decisions", the paper explains.Image caption, A row over a new care home being built in Davidsons Mains makes the lead in the Edinburgh Evening News. The front page also promos a tribute to late boxer Ken Buchanan.Image caption, The conviction of a man who caused unnecessary suffering to dozens of cats and dogs at a Perthshire puppy farm is the top story in The Courier. Daanyaal Chowdhury was disqualified from keeping pets for five years.Image caption, A fatal crash involving a car and a bus in Dundee is the top story in the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, "Dancing in the aisles" is the headline in the Evening Express as it reports on Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove's visit to Aberdeen, where he revealed he used to stack shelves in the former BHS on Union Street.