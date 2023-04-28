Body found in Marelle Sturrock's fiancé search and ferry doubts

Image caption,

The Scottish Daily Mail goes over the events of Thursday, saying that 35-year-old Marelle Sturrock who was found dead on Tuesday morning at the flat she shared with Mr Yates in Craigton in the south of Glasgow. They say a body was recovered at about 19:00, just hours after he was named as a suspect. The paper also says that he was seen at the country park about 36 hours before his partner's body was found nine miles away.