Donald Trump arrives in Scotland on golf course visit
- Published
Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in Aberdeen on a visit to his Scottish golf properties.
It is the first time Mr Trump has visited Scotland since 2018.
He is expected to attend a ceremony to open a new course at his Aberdeenshire resort, Trump International Scotland.
Mr Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024, sparked a major security operation during his last visit. Protests were held in Glasgow, Dundee, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.
This time the former president is visiting as a private individual.
It is understood there is no requirement on the Scottish or UK governments to pay for special security.
Ahead of the visit, Mr Trump said he would be opening a "spectacular" second course on the Menie Estate at Balmedie in Aberdeenshire.
He is later expected to visit the Trump Turnberry course in Ayrshire before travelling to his course in Doonbeg on Ireland's west coast.
Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social website: "The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world - Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.
"Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.
"Very exciting despite the fact that it is 'make America great again' that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before."
The visit comes as Mr Trump faces court action in the United States. Earlier this month he pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.
He is also facing a civil trial over an allegation that he raped an advice columnist nearly three decades ago.
On Mr Trump's last visit to Scotland in July 2018 he spent two days at his Turnberry resort with wife Melania.
Mr Trump was heckled as he played golf at Turnberry with his son Eric.
It was part of a four-day trip to the UK, during which he met then Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen.