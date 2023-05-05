Your pictures of Scotland: 28 April - 5 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 April and 5 May.

Alex Mackintosh
Alex Mackintosh stepped back in time to the 1700s this week with a trip to the Highland Folk Museum.
Lisa Stewart
Lisa Stewart was at Linlithgow Loch on May Day and thought this black swan was a 'striking' sight amid the white swans.
Alan MacDonald
Alan MacDonald was struck by a deserted A82 running east away from Glencoe towards Rannoch Moor.
Iain Stark
Iain Stark took this photo of the daffodils in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh while visiting Scotland.
Andy Smith
Andy Smith snapped this woolly wonder while walking locally in Bearsden.
Gordon Lobban
Gordon Lobban stopped for a break after a bike ride on the machair in the lee of towering sand dunes on Berneray.
Iain Forrest
Iain Forrest saw this thirsty red squirrel at a farm near Keith.
Colin James Little
Colin Little discovered an Osprey with its catch as it headed up river at Lossiemouth. Its head had turned 180 degrees to look skyward. Colin said he had never seen this before. He said: 'Some think it was shaking water from feathers. I like to think it was on lookout for gulls trying to remove it of its flounder.'
Stuart Lilley
Stuart Lilley took this picture of a blue tit with nest building material in its beak in Inverness.
Sarah Thurlbeck
Sarah Thurlbeck came across this tawny owlet braving the elements after having recently 'branched out' from its cosy nest in Milton of Campsie, East Dunbartinshire.
Elaine Turner
Elaine Turner was struck by the alien landscape created by these carnivorous plants in the glasshouse at the Glasgow Botanics - a planet in Star Wars perhaps?
Charlie Fabb
Charlie Fabb took this beautiful shot of Eilean Donan Castle while on holiday in the Highlands.
David May
David May brought a smile with this funny picture of toys on the washing line in the Black Isle.
Shivonne Prasad
Shivonne Prasad captured this tiny tot toddling towards Balmoral Castle.
Charlie Fabb
Charlie Fabb took this atmospheric picture of Edinburgh from Calton Hill.
Kim Bennett
Kim Bennett saw these incredible rain clouds over the Isle of May from St Monans harbour.
Derek Brown
On a trip to Argyll, Derek Brown took this picture and said he was very lucky to spot this old puffer sail along the Crinan Canal near Cairnbaan.
Scott Pryde
Scott Pryde took this shot of the beautifully preserved Arnol Blackhouse on the Isle of Lewis with its peat fire.
Cate Kennedy
Cate Kennedy happened to turn and look behind her during a walk and saw this 'amazing cloud formation' in Elie in Fife.
Doug McKay
Doug McKay took this picture of Aberdeen harbour taken in the "blue hour" just after sunset.
Alex Mackintosh
Alex Mackintosh captured this crow eating a piece of meat in Kincraig, Kingussie.
Pat Christie
Pat Christie liked the bright colours of Pittenweem harbour on a recent visit to the East Neuk of Fife.
Tony Marsh
This speedy image was snapped by Tony Marsh at the Tweedlove Festival triple crown racing at Glentress, near Peebles.
Jacqueline Robertson
Jacqueline Robertson enjoyed a visit to the farrier competition at Belwade Farm Stables.
George Kelsey
This wonderful picture of a Starling gathering food for its young on the Water of Leith in Edinburgh came from George Kelsey.
Michael Cross
Michael Cross took this at the top of the Nevis Range, Fort William. Bikers were setting off from the launching booth on one of the elite mountain biking routes, blanketed by thick morning fog.
Brian Harris
Brian Harris was on the other end of this stare at Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill, Edinburgh.
Stephen Scott
Stephen Scott took this picture of Glasgow Royal Infirmary from the neighbouring Necropolis.
Robert Westerman
As storm clouds gathered in the distance, Robert Westerman captured this picture of his friend, Elizabeth Semple, stepping out across the sand for her walk across the bay at Dunaverty Beach, Southend, in Kintyre.
Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon, who sent us this image, said: "When your feet are too big for your body...", as seems to be the case with this Greylag gosling.
Sally Pendreigh
Sally Pendreigh took this picture of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh from Braid Hills.
Julie Izon- Williams
Julie Izon- Williams took this photo on May Day on the cliffs at Burrowhead, Isle of Whithorn. It shows Irish documentary film maker, Fergal O' Riordan about to keep his appointment with the Wicker Man. The 15ft sculpture was handmade by local artist Amanda Sunderland as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations and was burned in the same spot as the original from the film.
Marek Wilkojc
Marek Wilkojc took this photograph of his friend, Grant Wilson, at the top of Beinn Dearg Mor, reflecting on his achievement of climbing all the 222 Corbetts - mountains in Scotland between 2,500ft and 3,000ft.
Rebecca McLennan
Rebecca McLennan said she was exceptionally lucky to see this wild badger at Aigas field centre near Inverness.
Lineta Stonkute
Lineta Stonkute recorded this view to of Tigh-na-sleubhaich which is in a glen on the last stretch of the West Highland Way - Kinlochleven to Fort William.
Emily Wilson
Emily Wilson took this striking picture of Montrose Beach.
Helen Drummond
Helen Drummond got to walk through a tunnel of beautiful blossoms on Edinburgh's Meadows.
Brian Colston
Brian Colston was taken by the sunset over the Ardgour peninsula and Loch Linnhe.
Kathleen Humphris
Kathleen Humphris caught this view of the winding river and road of Glencoe from the descent of Beinn a' Chrulaiste.
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov loved the geometry of the Exhibition Centre's pedestrian bridge in Glasgow.

