Scotland's papers: Universities blast fund cuts and Coronation cheers

Scotland's papers: Universities blast fund cuts and Coronation cheersPublished21 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The principal of the University of St Andrews has condemned the Scottish government as "unenlightened" over its plans to slash funding to universities and colleges. Writing in the Scotsman, Dame Sally Mapstone calls on ministers to urgently restore national and international confidence in their stewardship of the sector. Earlier this week it emerged £46m of funding, which was allocated in December, has now been withdrawn to meet other Scottish government priorities.Image caption, The Times reports seven councillors are poised to leave the SNP over the party's handling of sexual harassment allegations against the former leader of North Lanarkshire Council. Jordan Linden stepped down as leader last July leading to the collapse of his party's administration. Mr Linden, who refutes the allegations, resigned from the local authority and the SNP in March.Image caption, Scottish ministers have been urged to follow through on a pledge to ban the burning of waste, according to the Herald. It comes after new statistics revealed the capacity to do so has increased sevenfold since the SNP came to power. The paper's main image is of café owner preparing her window display for Saturday's Coronation.Image caption, The Daily Record reports police investigating the SNP's finances listed items including a women's razor and a wheelbarrow on a search warrant for Nicola Sturgeon's home. The former first minister's husband, ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was arrested as part of the probe but later released without charge. Police Scotland said it was unable to comment on the report as the investigation is ongoing.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports 40% of prisoners at Addiewell in West Lothian have reported being threatened, bullied or assaulted by staff.Image caption, Shell also forcibly installed prepayment meters in some 4,145 homes during 2022, according to the i. The practice has been criticised because it is typically used where a household has run up debt, meaning those affected are disproportionately on lower incomes and less able to pay in advance. The paper says the installations came in a year many of the company's customers had to choose whether to "heat or eat".Image caption, The SNP’s International Engagement Ambassador has written to every British ambassador insisting Scotland “will not be put back in a box,” reports the National. The paper says Chris Law's letter also seeks reassurance that the Scottish government’s work overseas will not be diminished due to UK government interference.Image caption, The Scottish Sun carries a picture of the prince and princess with a pint each and says the visit came the same day it was revealed that 400,000 frontline workers - including from the emergency services, Armed Forces and royal staff - would receive a "thank you" medal from the King to mark the CoronationImage caption, The Scottish Daily Express carries comments from the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who has said that the King remains "relaxed" despite the "huge burden" of the Coronation. "Whilst... there's a lot for him to do, he doesn't give the sense of a man who's really anxious," the dean said.Image caption, A visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales to Soho's Dog And Duck pub leads the Metro. The paper says the prince "pulled a rather foamy pint" of ale and "hinted at more boozy celebrations" to come. "I love a cocktail!" it quotes him as saying, "[But] best not to do it before the Coronation."Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads on a "furious row" about a decision by the Chinese government to send Vice-President Han Zheng to the Coronation in place of President Xi Jinping. The paper says Mr Han has overseen Beijing's recent crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong and quotes Lord Patten, the last British governor of the territory, saying the move shows China doesn't give "two hoots" about the UK.Image caption, Lord Lloyd-Webber, who has composed an anthem to be played during the Coronation ceremony, tells the Daily Telegraph that the King asked him to write something that would be "hummable" and stand the test of time. "He wants the anthem sung in churches," Lord Lloyd-Webber says. The piece will also be released as a single to raise money for the Royal British Legion and Age UK.Image caption, A teenager has been charged after a four-year-old discovered a plastic bag containing a skull in a garden, according to the Evening Express.Image caption, And the Press and Journal leads with a scabies outbreak at the Royal Northern Infirmary Community Hospital in Inverness. The paper says the alert comes just weeks after a similar outbreak at Raigmore, the Highland capital's main hospital.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.