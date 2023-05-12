Your pictures of Scotland: 5 - 12 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 5 and 12 May.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Chris and Mirryn Morris
Chris and Mirryn Morris got this photo of the painted lady butterflies, that they raised from baby caterpillars, enjoying an orange.
Daniel White
There were sunny conditions for this Dunoon crossing taken by Daniel White.
Bob Smart
"I took this picture of Andrew Carnegie's statue looking over the city he helped build whilst wandering around Pittencrieff park, which he left to the people," says Bob Smart in Dunfermline.
Lorna Donaldson
"Neat sowing of spring cabbage caught my eye near Kirkliston," says Lorna Donaldson.
Kirsty Darroch
Kirsty Darroch was visiting Islay and this donkey "posed perfectly".
Derek Elmhirst
The view of Glen Finglas reservoir, taken on a "dreich holiday Monday walk around Lendrick Hill" from Derek Elmhirst.
Reg Connon
"Reflections on Delgatie Castle lake - the colours just jumped out at me," says Reg Connon.
Jan Dolny
"While on a recent visit to Edinburgh Zoo I spotted this giraffe and bird admiring the view over the city together," says Jan Dolny.
Harsha Madasu
A view within a view from Harsha Madasu of this painter on Bruntsfield Place in Edinburgh.
Jude Bytheway
Jude Bytheway found this puffin taking shelter out of the gale force winds at Sumburgh Head on Shetland.
Archie Budge
The hunt for some lobsters off the coast of Staxigoe was captured by Archie Budge.
Nick Sproston
The view from the Loch Rannoch hotel looking over the loch to Schiehallion from Nick Sproston.
Bryan Wark
"Jet ski on a sunny Largs day," says Bryan Wark.
Alex Mackintosh
Alex Mackintosh made this discovery after driving across the Applecross mountain road.
Victor Tregubov
"A big community event in Dollar, traditional duck race - lots of fun and games," says Victor Tregubov.
Stuart Lilley
Stuart Lilley captured these rain droplets on a dandelion seed head in the garden in Inverness.
Cliff Williams
The Art Deco interior of the 1930s observation car on the Strathspey Steam Railway from Cliff Williams.
Sarah Sivers
"Tricky access route paid off at Unstan chambered cairn on Orkney," says Sarah Sivers.
Geoff Der
An exhibitor at Yardworks 2023, Glasgow's international festival of street art hosted by SWG3 from Geoff Der.
Nicola Gourlay
"Newhaven Main Street with the wisteria in full bloom," says Nicola Gourlay.
PAul Fraser
"Absolutely loved finding my first ever green hairstreak butterfly at Flanders Moss," says Paul Fraser.
Alana Willox
The cherry blossom trees in Dawson Park, Broughty Ferry brightened up a grey day for Alana Willox.
Viv Alexander
"Peace and tranquillity" on a walk at Threave Castle for Viv Alexander.
David Brookens
David Brookens says this seat at Kingscross point between Whiting Bay and Lamlash gives "one of the best views on Arran".
David Livingstone
Deer at sunrise Kildalton, Islay, from David Livingstone.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics