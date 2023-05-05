Crafters celebrate King's crochet-nation

Their royal majesties and a knitted Buckingham Palace guardLouise McCarthy
A King's guard joins the King and Queen on this postbox on the promenade in Millport on the Isle of Cumbrae. Louise McCarthy was there on her wedding anniversary with her baby daughter when she took a picture of the cheerful sight.

We are used to seeing them pop up on festive occasions like Christmas and Easter.

But Scotland's knitters and crocheters have been busy making special one-off coronation creations to yarn bomb towns and villages.

Knitted versions of King Charles, Queen Camilla and all the royal regalia have been appearing across the country to bring a smile on the big day.

Yarn bombers are often anonymous and no-one knows where their work came from.

We have been looking for the best postbox and fencepost toppers to give them some recognition.

David Lonsdale
David Lonsdale was impressed with the dapper robes on this knitted King Charles in Dunblane. He comes complete with a golden throne and an orb and sceptre.
Brian Jones
This postbox topper has everything to celebrate the Coronation - crocheted Camilla and Charles, a golden coach, a Beefeater, a Coronation chair and even a corgi.
Stephen Henry
Stephen Henry loved this post box yarn bomb in Gourock, saying "whoever did this is hugely talented".
Liz Roberts
Liz Roberts from Newtonmore spotted this majestic pair reigning over some very tidy knitted bunting. But we would expect nothing less from the loved-by-the-royals town of Ballater.
Daphne Pratt spent three months creating this knitted replica of the crown King Charles will wear at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The stones on the real St Edward's Crown have been lovingly recreated . Daphne, 81, is a Souter Stormer, a group which regularly decorates Selkirk and the surrounding villages with their knitted creations.
Alex Orr
This yarn bomb in Marchmont in Edinburgh has amazing attention to detail. Those jewelled crowns must be so heavy they are pulling the King and Queen over.
Caroline Ness
This royal crown rests on a knitted cushion on top of a postbox in Whitehills, Banff, decorated with more royal regalia and Union Jack bunting.
Laurence Debailleul
This pair of monarchs have all the little details right, from King Charles' prominent features to Queen Camilla's big blonde blow-dry. Must be windy at the beach at Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire.

