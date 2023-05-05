The 81-year-old sleeping out to see the King
- Published
An 81-year-old Kilmarnock woman has been camping outside Buckingham Palace for the past three nights in the hope of catching a glimpse of King Charles on Coronation day.
Jessie Young began her 300-mile journey on Tuesday and has joined hundreds of other well-wishers who arrived early to secure a coveted spot on The Mall, where the King's procession will pass-by this weekend.
"It's a chance to see a moment in history and spend time with good friends in a terrific atmosphere," Jessie said.
This is the second time she has pitched a tent for a Royal occasion. Her first experience of camping in London was during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
She said she was tempted into the idea by her best friend Margaret Tinsley, from Australia.
The duo met by chance on a cruise ship in 1967 and have kept in touch ever since.
They have set up camp with three other friends - Eunice Hartstone, 79, Shirley Messinger, 76, and Elizabeth Couzens, 57 - and they all say they felt like they could not miss the event.
Jessie said: "Coming early is the only way to guarantee a good spot, there's no point in getting down here if you're going to be at the back of the bus.
"My friends, particularly Margaret, has been a true royalist all her life and has been at seven different events.
"She's really the instigator of it all. She said she was going and I just felt it was a good excuse to come down and see her and support the monarchy and just have a good laugh. Time with friends is important to me."
Jessie added: "I think you miss the atmosphere just by watching it on the television. It's totally different being here in person. It's the atmosphere that makes it even more special."
The Mall is a hive of activity packed with tourists and reporters from media outlets from around the world and it never stops even in the early hours of the morning.
Jessie and her friends, with their flags, colourful attire and big smiles have been attracting attention throughout their stay, with a crowd round their tent at all times as people stop to take their photos and speak to them.
Jessie said: "I've had no time to sit and read my book, it's exhausting just talking and speaking to people all the time, it's been non-stop. It's a great laugh though.
"I think it's our hats that draw people to us. But I wouldn't have it any other way. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Jessie and Margaret have set up camp using a beach shelter with a tarpaulin cover for shelter from the elements.
They have put down a cushioned air mattress to try to make the stay on the hard gravel more comfortable and have brought a sleeping bag and tin foil covers to keep them warm at night, with temperatures dropping as low as 6C at points during their stay.
Jessie said: "There are certainly no pyjamas. It's all about layers. I sleep mostly in what I am wearing but add warm socks and a woolly hat. I then make sure I'm under my sleeping bag and zip myself in and its 'goodnight'."
The group start their day with a cup of tea using a gas burner and a camping kettle and take turns to top-up food supplies from the shops which are about a 15-minute walk from where they have set up camp.
The favourite on the menu has been chicken coronation sandwiches and meringue with passion fruit for pudding.
But Jessie knows the secret to a good night's sleep.
"At night it's a brandy followed by a wee hot chocolate," she said.
"Although we sometimes have a few other refreshments throughout the day," she says with a wink pointing under the table to the supply of wine, prosecco and beer hidden in their camp.
Portaloos are being set up around the city, but remain closed until Coronation Day.
There are no showers nearby so Jessie and her friends have to get creative on how to freshen up during their five-day stay.
"There is a toilet not very faraway so we can wander down there, so that solves that problem," Jessie said.
"We usually go in pairs so we always have someone with us, especially at night as it can be easy to lose your tent," she said laughing.
The women said the time together was what made the experience so special but with the main event itself in sight they can feel their energy levels lifting.
Reflecting on the last few days, Jessie said: "We did see a dress rehearsal on Tuesday in the dark and that was quite exciting in itself, but Saturday will be the big event.
"I just love the pageantry. I just don't think anyone else but the Brits can do things like this so well. It's just fantastic."