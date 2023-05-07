Scotland's papers: 'Happy and glorious' and march for independence

Scotland's papers: 'Happy and glorious' and march for independencePublished31 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, with millions tuning in across the world to witness the historic moment. The Scottish Sunday Express keeps its front page simple with a large image of the King waving alongside words from the UK national anthem: "Happy and Glorious".Image caption, The King waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace also makes the front page of the Sunday Post, as well as an inset of the new Queen Camilla.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday fills its front page with a picture of King Charles III wearing his crown, regal robes and holding the orb and sceptre alongside the words: "God save the King".Image caption, The Herald on Sunday's wraparound front page shows the Royal Family greeting crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Coronation on Saturday. It also features a quote from King Charles during the Coronation.Image caption, The Sunday Mail features the King alongside the headline: "King of the world". It says 300 million people across the globe tuned in to watch his Coronation.Image caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday fills its front page with an image of the King in full regal regalia.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday's front page is filled with the King and Queen looking into each other's eyes following Saturday's Coronation. The headline suggests one of the royal couple is saying to the other "darling, it was a triumph".Image caption, The King and Queen finally have their "crowning glory", the Sunday Times Scotland says, as it looks at the dawn of the new Carolean age. The front page also reports on what people in the Kent town of Tunbridge Wells thought of the Coronation.Image caption, The Sunday National front page features a picture of Scottish independence campaigners marching through the streets of Glasgow during the Coronation. The event, organised by All Under One Banner, culminated in a rally in Glasgow Green where ex-first minister Alex Salmond addressed the crowd.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.