Parade marks Coronation as celebrations continue across Scotland
A parade and service to mark the Coronation has been held in Glasgow as community parties continue across Scotland.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
On Sunday hundreds of military personnel took part in a march through Glasgow to mark the event.
The city's Lord Lieutenant Jacqueline McLaren congratulated King Charles and Queen Camilla during the ceremony.
The George Square celebration featured a guard of honour inspection, three cheers for the King and Queen, and the national anthem.
In her speech, the Lord Lieutenant, who attended the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on behalf of the city, told the crowd: "I would like to thank you all for attending today to mark this historic occasion.
"I was honoured, as the city's representative of Their Majesties, to accept their invitation to witness the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey - a memorable and once-in-a-lifetime event.
"On behalf of the city on this day, which marks the first full day of our new King's reign, I wish the royal couple longevity, happiness and wisdom."
The Lord Lieutenant said she met the King last year at the opening of the refurbished Burrell Collection and hoped to welcome the royal couple back to Glasgow "very soon".
She then took the salute as the parade of military servicemen and women, cadets and veterans marched past the City Chambers.
Afterwards they paraded through the city to Glasgow Cathedral for a thanksgiving service.
The cathedral was one of the locations in Scotland where the Coronation was broadcast to the public.
Crowds also gathered in Saturday to follow the ceremony on big screens in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.
It was also streamed live to the Balmoral estate, where Queen Elizabeth II died last September.
Gun salutes were fired at Edinburgh and Stirling Castles to mark the moment the King was crowned.
More than 200 Coronation Big Lunch events have been registered across Scotland over the weekend of the Coronation.
The Queen has been Patron of The Big Lunch initiative since 2013 and the events encourage neighbours and communities to meet and share food.
At the ceremony in Westminster Abbey, the Scottish government was represented by First Minister Humza Yousaf, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bail KC and the Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks.
Other dignitaries included Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, ex-prime minister Gordon Brown and former lord advocate Dame Elish Angiolini KC.
Several hundred other Scots also made the trip to London to be closer to the main event, with some camping for several days in dreary weather.
King Charles' former school Gordonstoun held its own Coronation for younger pupils to learn more about the ceremony on Friday.
And on the day of the Coronation, older students volunteered to take part in a run and swim.
The event was based on a daily timetable from the 1960s, which was recently discovered in the school archive.
Meanwhile, thousands also attended an independence march and rally in Glasgow, which was addressed by former first minister Alex Salmond.
And in Edinburgh about 500 people gathered on Calton Hill for an anti-monarchy rally organised by Our Republic.