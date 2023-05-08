Scotland's papers: William's Coronation pride and lawyer 'rebellion'Published11 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Coronation of King Charles continues to dominate the front pages on Monday. Prince William paid tribute to his father during a "star-studded" concert, the Scotsman reports.Image caption, As well as the Coronation, the Herald leads with a report that lawyers in Aberdeen are joining a boycott of a juryless trial pilot for rape cases. It comes after bar associations in Edinburgh and Glasgow publicly opposed the scheme announced by the government in the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform Bill.Image caption, A picture of the King and Queen smiling and waving to the crowds at the Coronation concert is on the front page of the Times. The paper also headlines on Prince William telling his father how proud the family are of him.Image caption, The Scottish Sun's front page is filled with an image of the Coronation concert for the King, while headlining with the Prince of Wales' speech for his father, where he poignantly told him: "We are so proud of you."Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads with the image of the King and Queen at the concert.Image caption, The royals are pictured "dancing all night long" to stars such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That on the front page of the Daily Express.Image caption, The i takes a different approach with its front page as it reports on a poll which suggests the UK is more open to the idea of a "political" King who is vocal about the big issues facing the country.Image caption, Police Scotland is launching a "crackdown" on spiking after victims spoke out about delays in the system, the Daily Record reports. The force will spend £650,000 on extra forensic testing as "tougher new measures" are proposed to tackle the issue.Image caption, Meanwhile the SNP has urged Labour and Lib Dem voters in Scotland to back them at the next general election to oust the Tories and avoid "wasted votes", The National reports.Image caption, Hundreds of people joined Coronation celebrations in Scotland's capital this weekend, the Edinburgh Evening News reports. Some revellers enjoyed at a live screening in Princes Street Gardens, while anti-monarchy protesters also gathered for a demonstration on Calton Hill.Image caption, A teenager has been given "one last chance to turn his life around" after being caught carrying a machete, the Courier reports. The boy, from Athyl, was warned over a "merry-go-round" of court appearances.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph dedicates its front page to Dundee's Championship-winning team. The men's side clinched the title on Friday after beating Queen's Park in a 5-3 thriller.Image caption, Work on a "trouble-hit" junction in Inverness should be delayed until archaeological work can be carried out, a council expert has said. The Press and Journal reports that the items of historical significance have been found near the city's Inshes Roundabout.Image caption, Plans for a cable car in Aberdeen are "hanging by a thread", according to the Evening Express. It says the ruling SNP and Lib Dem council coalition remains "unconvinced" by the proposal for an overhead link between Queen's Links and the Beach Boulevard roundabout.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland reports that women could be better astronauts than men as their bodies reportedly require less oxygen.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.