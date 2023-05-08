Ex-Rangers owner Craig Whyte drops £500,000 Crown Office claim
Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has dropped a £500,000 malicious prosecution claim against the Crown Office.
The businessman was arrested in 2015 and charged with taking over the Glasgow football club by fraud.
He was acquitted by a jury two years later following a seven-week trial.
Mr Whyte launched a compensation claim after several people involved with Rangers were awarded fees for being wrongly prosecuted.
He sued Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC for £500,000, seeking reparation for "loss of earnings and damage to reputation" as a result of the prosecution, which he claimed was "malicious".
However, the case has been dropped after another businessman who was involved with Rangers lost a similar compensation claim.
Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC, in a letter to Holyrood's criminal justice committee, confirmed Mr Whyte's lawyers had ceased the action and the case had been disposed of by the Court of Session last week.
Ms Charteris wrote: "On March 15, 2023 Mr Whyte's agents contacted SGLD [Scottish Government Legal Directorate] proposing a disposal of his action.
"On May 2, 2023 the court issued the final interlocutor absolving the Lord Advocate from the conclusion of the summons and finding no expenses due to or by any party. The proceedings in this action are now formally at an end.
"Both the Lord Advocate and I are committed to further accountability and a process of inquiry once all legal proceedings have concluded."
It comes after David Grier, a business consultant who was arrested during the probe into Craig Whyte's takeover of Rangers, lost a damages claim against the Lord Advocate.
David Grier was arrested in November 2014 but was later acquitted of all charges by a High Court judge.
A judge at the Court of Session ruled Mr Grier had failed to prove he was the victim of a malicious prosecution.
Craig Whyte took over Sir David Murray's majority shareholding in Rangers for £1 in 2011, while agreeing to take on millions in debt and facing the prospect of a huge tax bill.
Whyte used money projected to come from future season tickets to allow him to complete his purchase.
However, under Whyte's stewardship, the Rangers business went into administration and then liquidation in 2012.
David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were appointed administrators when the company that ran Rangers went into administration in 2012.
They were arrested in 2014 but all charges were later dropped.
The Crown has since said their prosecution was "malicious" and both men were awarded £10.5m each in damages.
The previous Lord Advocate also admitted former chief executive Charles Green and former director Imran Ahmad should never have been prosecuted, with Mr Green receiving more than £6m in compensation plus legal costs.
In December 2021, government accounts showed the cost of litigation relating to the Rangers wrongful prosecution scandal had reached almost £40m
A judge-led inquiry into the matter is to take place once outstanding legal proceedings have concluded.