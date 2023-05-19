Your pictures of Scotland: 12 - 19 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 and 19 May.

Daniel Warren
Rise and shine: "I took this photo of my partner Catrina Imray at sunrise from the summit of Beinn a'Chrùlaiste, Glencoe," says Daniel Warren. "An incredible cloud inversion."
Jacki Gordon
A touching gesture: "Two gannets in an archetypal pose," says Jacki Gordon at Bass Rock.
John Pow
"I had a morning job to do in Kinghorn and managed to grab this beautiful sunrise over the bluebells before I started," says John Pow who took this picture.
Peter Wilkinson
"Found this deer on the edge of a rape seed field in the Carse of Gowrie," says Peter Wilkinson of this wonderful photograph.
Yvonne Macfarlane
Yvonne Macfarlane took this calming picture at Inverkip just before the weather cleared.
William Halliday
"An athlete running out the haar into the sunlight on the Kintyre Way Ultra," says William Halliday.
Iain MacDiarmid
"This squirrel seemed to stop and enjoy the aroma as it approached the peanut feeder on the bird table," says Iain MacDiarmid. "Taken in our back garden at Drumnadrochit."
Valerie Pegler
Cherry picker: "I loved how these petals landed amongst the roots of the tree in a street in Perth," says Valerie Pegler.
Gillian Thomson
Top dog: Coco trekked up Lochnagar on a glorious day for a majestic view alongside Gillian Thomson and son Andrew.
George Kelsey
"Makes my day when I see a kingfisher, even better when she poses for me," says George Kelsey of this superb shot at the Water of Leith in Edinburgh.
Stan Arnaud
Waiting for the weather to clear on Suilven in Sutherland, says Stan Arnaud.
Katie Paton
This lovely swan family action shot is from Katie Paton at Figgate Park in Edinburgh. "I call this 'look at me mum'," she says.
Craig Lambert
Puffin to see here: A contemplative moment captured by Craig Lambert at Isle of May.
Brian Johnston
Moving moment: "Taken through the window of our motorhome while traveling on the road home to Perth," says Brian Johnston of this shot of Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe.
Stephan Devine
"On holiday in Orkney from Lancashire, we went to the Brough of Birsay where I caught this picture of a shag standing watch from a cliff, maybe looking for his dinner," says Stephan Devine.
Alan Maclennan
Cycle path: "An image of my gravel bike descent into Glen Feshie," says Alan Maclennan. "This was part of a ride from Aviemore, taking in the new gravel road between Glen Tromie and Glen Feshie."
Lucy Dobbs
Whale of a time: "This is a photo I took of the orca bull #34 of the 27s pod (which featured on David Attenborough’s Wild Isles) who gave us a close encounter at St Mary’s Pier in Orkney," says Lucy Dobbs.
Edie Snowden
Well spotted: "My 12-year-old daughter Edie snapped this photo of a ladybird at our allotment," says Aileen Snowden at Newport on Tay.
Matty Pearce
Douglas Coutts and Margaret-Anne Wilson silhouetted at their wedding, courtesy of Matty Pearce at Lossiemouth East Beach.
Colin Denholm
The eyes have it: "I was up at Troup Head gannet colony," says Colin Denholm. "They do give you a good hard stare if they catch you looking."
Sylvia Beaumont
High tea: "An Exmoor pony grazing beside the Act of Union beech trees that were planted in 1707 on North Berwick Law," says Sylvia Beaumont.
Jan Graham
Quite a mouthful: Jan Graham spotted this bird ready to feed some newborns at Eden Estuary Centre, Guardbridge, Fife.
Donnie Mathers
Peak viewing: "This picture is from the summit of Goatfell on Arran, Ailsa Craig in the far distance," says Donnie Mathers. "Six friends, all senior citizens, spent the week walking and socialising. George, pointing out landmarks, first scaled the peak 60 years ago. The six friends live in various parts of the UK ranging from the Highlands to Shropshire."
Cara Freeman
"This photograph was taken by my daughter Cara, aged 13, in a park in Aberdeen," says Andy Freeman. "She and her friend spent ages waiting for it to settle long enough to allow them to get close. Worth the wait!"
Bob Blair
Hairy moment: Highland cattle at Brodick Country Park, Arran, from Bob Blair.
John Dyer
Hat trick: Not the usual traffic cone on the Duke of Wellington statue in Glasgow, spotted by John Dyer.
Steven Neish
Chain gang: "A pair of returning swallows taking a well-earned rest," says Steven Neish in Dundee.
Bryan Wark
Woolly jumper: Bryan Wark spotted this lamb admiring the view after scaling a height in Greenock.
John Watson
Rapeseed near St Andrews in an eye-catching image featuring greens, yellows and blues, from John Watson.
Rosie McGeachan
Love is in the air: These swans in Victoria Park in Glasgow captured the heart, as seen by Rosie McGeachan.
Danny McCafferty
House call: "Enjoyed an afternoon at Covesea Lighthouse near Lossiemouth," says Danny McCafferty.
Dave Harrower
Firmly planted: Dave Harrower spotted this deer looking settled in an old boat at St Fillans, says daughter Lisa.
Sarah Thurlbeck
"This tawny owl was enjoying some Spring sunshine in Milton of Campsie," says Sarah Thurlbeck.
Mike Andrew
"This multi-storey cluster caught my eye on a walk through Craiglockhart woods in Edinburgh," says Mike Andrew.
Ken Ramsay
Unpheasant company: "I took this picture of two pheasants scrapping with each other from the approach road to Muirshiel Country Park," says Ken Ramsay.
Huw Rees Lewis
Garlic spread: "Wild garlic and bluebells covering the forest floor at Dalkeith Country Park," says Huw Rees Lewis.
Daisy Maitland
Swanning around: "Daisy, aged 11, took this photo whilst walking by Carlingwalk Loch, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway," says Charlotte Taylor. "It was a lovely sunny evening and her grandma's birthday."
Ben Guthrie
Walkies? Millie's thoughts seemed clear at the door in Newburgh, Fife,, according to Ben Guthrie.
Norval Strachan
Hello deer: "A roe deer in amongst the gorse on Perwinnes Moss, Aberdeen," says Norval Strachan.
Steven Smith
Neigh better feeling: "I’m so proud of my daughter Millie Boo who won her Riding for the Disabled (RDA) regional qualifier in Glasgow," says Steven Smith of this photo with Jake the horse who smiling Millie Boo rode. "She has cerebral palsy and bilateral hearing loss. She will now attend the RDA National Championships in Gloucester. I think the photo says it all. It captured her feelings."
Kirsten Ferguson
Flower power: "Bluebells in full bloom at Tornagrain, Inverness-shire," says Kirsten Ferguson.
Stuart Mackinnon
Puppy love: "My daughter Eva, 16, took this photo of our new puppy, Frank, the miniature dachshund," says Stuart Mackinnon in Troon.
Mike Tolmie
In a spot of bother? "This cheetah was sleeping as we approached the enclosure and despite our best attempts to be quiet the noise from the gravel path woke him," says Mike Tolmie at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder. "I think the expression tells you exactly what he thought."
Fee Proctor
On the right path: "Managed to capture this beautiful sky on whilst walking the dog at Brodick, Isle of Arran," says Fee Proctor.
Nick MacIvor
"The Milky Way over Arbroath cliffs," says Nick MacIvor of this awe-inspiring view.
Lucie Bush
Driving at night: The scene at Abernethy Golf Club, courtesy of Lucie Bush who too this image of husband David.
Jean Penman
Masterful shot: Sunset at Troon Harbour, from Jean Penman.
Ross Tetlow
"Walking home after a lovely fish and chip supper in Oban I saw this incredible sunset," says Ross Tetlow.
Claire McIntosh
Catching some sun: "I headed down to Ayr beach in the hope of a decent sunset and managed to capture what looks like a seagull taking the sun in its beak," says Claire McIntosh. "There's always something quite serene whilst watching the sun setting, it brings an inner peace and each sunset is always different to the last, a beauty I hope to never tire of."
Alex Mackintosh
The view of this long and winding road persuaded Alex Mackintosh to pull over. "We had visitors staying and we took them to Gairloch. On the way home we saw this sunset. It was one of those 'we need to stop and take a picture' moments!"

