Air ambulance service more vital than ever 90 years on
On 14 May 1933, a telegram arrived at the St Andrews Ambulance service.
It was from the local doctor on Islay requesting the evacuation of a seriously ill patient.
Shortly after, fisherman John McDermid, set off for Glasgow, the first patient on Scotland's first recorded air ambulance flight.
It was unlikely that Mr McDermid, who needed a stomach operation urgently, would have survived the long road and sea journey to the city.
Now, 90 years on, the Scottish Air Ambulance Service (SAAS) continues to provide essential medical care and transportation to thousands of people living on islands or in remote parts of Scotland.
By 1948 SAAS became publicly funded as part of the newly created national health service. Until that point it relied largely on local or private arrangements to fly patients.
Now there is a fleet of two helicopters - one based in Glasgow and one in Inverness - and two fixed wing aircraft at Aberdeen Airport and at Glasgow Airport.
The service also calls on support from two helicopters provided by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).
'I'm so grateful to the service that saved my son's life'
Ann Macdonald lives on Tiree. There's not a week goes by that she doesn't see the air ambulance fly over - in the summer it seems like daily.
Every time she sees it, she is grateful to the service that saved her boy's life.
On New Year's Day 2019, her 11-year-old son Magnus developed a severe allergy and went into anaphylactic shock. An emergency airlift got him to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the nick of time.
Ann said: "The local doctor and nurse were brilliant and got him stabilised, but his condition collapsed three times and by the third time his blood pressure had plummeted, he was struggling to breathe and they said his organs were shutting down.
"It was terrifying because by that third time, they were running out of the medication they were using.
A specialist paediatric team was sent with the air ambulance to Tiree and Magnus was flown to Glasgow Airport where an ambulance was waiting in an aircraft hangar to whisk him to hospital.
"If we hadn't got him off the island then, he could easily have died," she said. "It was a life-endangering situation."
"The air ambulance is an absolute lifeline to Tiree. We are 630 people on the island and I think if we didn't have the service people would think twice about living here."
About 60% of air ambulance flights are passenger transportation for incidents where patients need additional specialist treatment provided in bigger hospitals. A single paramedic provides medical care en route which, in itself, has challenges at 12,000 feet.
Ian McKenzie joined the air ambulance service last year, after working as a paramedic on Skye.
Today he is flying a patient back to the community hospital in Islay after treatment in Glasgow. Looking out of the window of the King Air fixed wing aircraft, he points out that this is not a "bad place for an office".
He says people living on the islands can be reluctant to seek help.
"Especially when you are going out to places like the Western Isles, picking up these older patients," he adds.
"Sometimes they've waited quite a long time before accessing the help they need.
"I think a big part of it is not wanting to feel like they are being a burden on people and they don't want to seek that help unless they feel like they absolutely need it."
In 2015, the addition of specialist emergency medicine doctors and paediatric or neonatal nursing teams means crews can respond to a far wider range of incidents.
That can involve attending major road accidents or providing care on site to critically ill patients in remote areas.
The number of incidents crews respond to has risen significantly. Five years ago they dealt with 3,500 call-outs (3,542 in 2018/2019). This past year it was almost 4,200 (4,185 in 2022/23).
Kenny Mitchell is the general manager for the Scottish Air Ambulance Service. He says the growing older population and the challenges of delivering care in rural communities does seem to be increasing the need for their services.
"Due to staffing challenges or the use of locums, it is resulting in us moving more people and providing more support to remote and rural communities, but it is hard to quantify at this stage."
The wider pressures affecting hospitals also impacts on the air ambulance service and Ian McKenzie says that can be very frustrating when you've brought a patient to Glasgow:
"Although we've had maybe an hour's journey to get here, we are still waiting an hour, maybe more to get a crew to come and pick up that patient and transport them to hospital and then they may have potentially another long wait In a queue outside A&E somewhere. So it is frustrating for us."
The other major frustration faced by crews is the Scottish weather.
The aircraft and helicopters have strict visibility limits for take off and landing and that can hamper many a mission.
Ian was due to fly to Kirkwall and Aberdeen to attend to patients but was unable to, due to bad weather. For major emergencies, that can involve calling out the coastguard who can travel in more hostile weather conditions.
A consultation is currently underway on the financing and future of the Scottish Air Ambulance Service. It is expensive but considered essential by island and rural populations.