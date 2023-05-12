MP Joanna Cherry's Fringe show to go ahead after trans row
- Published
The comedy club which cancelled a Fringe show by SNP MP Joanna Cherry has reinstated the event.
The Stand had cancelled the show after staff said they were not comfortable with her views on transgender issues.
But the venue has now said the decision was "unfair and constituted unlawful discrimination against Ms Cherry".
Ms Cherry had threatened to take "whatever legal action is necessary" to get the event reinstated.
The Stand said it had taken legal advice and now accepted it had got its original decision wrong.
In a statement, the club said it "publicly and unreservedly apologise to Ms Cherry".
It added: "We have always been clear that we oppose all forms of discrimination and recognise the rights of individuals to air views with which we may disagree.
"We hope that this apology draws a line under this episode."
The event will now go ahead as originally planned.
The Stand - which was co-founded by SNP MP Tommy Sheppard - has said it will donate its share of the profit from the event to the Edinburgh Food Project charity.
It added that management of the event will be discussed with its staff in the coming weeks.
Ms Cherry was booked to take part in a series of In Conversation With... events with public figures in August.
The Edinburgh South West MP is a critic of Scotland's gender recognition reform plans, which make it easier for people to change their legally-recognised sex.
The MP previously said she felt she had been "cancelled and no-platformed" because she was a lesbian who holds gender-critical views, and had vowed to take "whatever legal action is necessary" unless The Stand admitted that it acted unlawfully, issued an apology and reinstated the event.
The Stand has released a copy of the letter its legal team sent to Ms Cherry.