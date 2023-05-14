Scotland's papers: 'Prime suspects' in SNP probe and Kate's Ukraine tribute

Scotland's papers: 'Prime suspects' in SNP probe and Kate's Ukraine tributePublished45 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, There are fresh claims in the Sunday Mail over the ongoing investigation into the finances of the SNP. The paper claims that police are focused on an Amazon account used to buy everyday items. The paper says Police Scotland's Operation Branchform is centred on whether SNP funds were used to buy everyday items.Image caption, "Kate's Eurovision tribute to Ukraine" is the headline in the Mail on Sunday. The Princess of Wales gave a piano performance in support of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, reports the paper. It says this comes after organisers of the singing competition made a controversial decision to ban Ukrainian's president Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing the event.Image caption, Scottish government plans for juryless trials make the lead in the Sunday Times, with the paper quoting a former Supreme Court judge as saying the bill is "dangerous" and undermines "the most basic principle of judicial independence". Lord Hope of Craighead tells the paper the potential for removing judges if they fail to convict alleged rapists in sufficient numbers is unprecedented and makes him "very uneasy".Image caption, Scotland on Sunday leads with figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives showing that tens of thousands of NHS staff have had to take sick leave due to mental health issues. The report says more than 75,000 staff have taken absence within the last five years, doubling since 2018.Image caption, Another healthcare story makes the lead in the Sunday Post. It says "burnt-out" care workers who are struggling financially, could be forced to work when they are ill, putting vulnerable people at risk of potentially deadly infections. It highlights the withdrawal of the Scottish government's soucial care staff support fund which offered cover for carers self-isolating due to Covid. The GMB union says this will lead to a "devastating burden on hard-pressed carers" many of whom receive no sick pay.Image caption, Rishi Sunak will not budge, declares the Scottish Sunday Express, after the prime minister faced a simmering Conservative revolt on Saturday evening. The paper says Mr Sunak brushed off criticism from the right of the Tory Party, saying he would deliver for Britain. The Express also features the picture of the Princess of Wales, alongside the words: "Forget Mae, Kate steals the show at Eurovision."Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph also features a picture of the Princess of Wales playing the piano during her surprise Eurovision appearance. The paper leads with reports that Labour wants to give EU citizens who live in the UK and pay tax the vote, if the party wins the next general election. Under new manifesto plans, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will also give the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds, it says.Image caption, The Sunday National declares that the Labour party is now a "replica of the Tories", in its lead story. The paper gives the verdict of various political figures on Sir Keir Starmer's latest speech.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads again with the Holly and Phil saga, saying there are "no-show" fears as ITV have refused to say whether the pair will appear on This Morning on Monday.Related TopicsScotlandRelated Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.