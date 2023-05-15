End of Covid mask rules in care homes and NHS buildings
- Published
People in Scotland's care homes, hospitals and other healthcare settings no longer need to wear face masks.
The return to pre-pandemic guidance comes more than three years on from the start of Covid face mask restrictions.
Some individual health and social care settings may still ask people to wear face coverings for infection control reasons.
Humza Yousaf said the change was an "evolution of the guidance" but stressed that "Covid isn't over".
The change comes two weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that Covid-19 no longer represents a "global health emergency".
Face coverings were first recommended in healthcare settings in June 2020.
The requirement to wear them in other places, such as on buses and in shops, was then introduced later as the country opened up after Covid lockdown measures.
This legal requirement ended in April last year but guidance for health and social care settings was kept in place.
Now staff, patients, service users and visitors will no longer be routinely asked to wear face masks in these settings.
First Minister Mr Yousaf said the change had been informed by experts in infection prevention and control and was a "natural evolution" of the current guidance.
But he added: "Covid isn't over. People may themselves have had Covid recently or had a family member have Covid recently.
"It's really important we follow all of those guidelines in order to keep ourselves safe and the public safe."
'Success of vaccines'
Chief nursing officer Alex McMahon added: "Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance."
While he said some staff "may have concerns" about the change, Mr McMahon said organisations would carry out individual occupational health assessments and risk assessments as appropriate.
He added: "We continue to be vigilant in our response to Covid-19 and encourage everyone to make sure they are up to date with the boosters available to them."
Officials at the WHO said the status of Covid had changed after the global estimated virus death rate dropped from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 on 24 April.
But the organisation warned the removal of the highest level of alert did not mean the danger was over and said the emergency status could be reinstated if the situation changed.