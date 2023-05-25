Scotland's Papers: 'Medieval' murderer jailed and 'simply the best'Published5 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with the story that a man has been jailed for at least 24 years for the rape and murder of a woman as she walked home in Aberdeen. Rhys Bennett pled guilty to murder and rape at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.Image caption, Humza Yousaf is set to announce plans for a tourist tax, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. It is thought the tax will see tourists charged around £2 a night to stay in hotels, B&Bs and private rentals. The revenue raised will go to local authorities. In Edinburgh, it is thought this initiative could generate around £15m a year. The newspaper quotes the Scottish Conservatives as saying the plan would “hurt already struggling families”.Image caption, The sentencing of Jill Barclay’s killer also makes the front page of the Metro. The Mother-of-two was attacked and burned alive before her body was found in a street in the Dyce area of Aberdeen in September last year.Image caption, During sentencing, Judge Lord Arthurson described Rhys Bennett's crimes as "unimaginably wicked and medieval in their barbarity", reports the Scottish Sun. He was jailed for murder, rape and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.Image caption, The Daily Record reports forensic evidence suggested Jill Barclay had been alive when she was set on fire by murderer Rhys Bennett. The paper calls the 23-year-old a “twisted killer”, adding that he will now spend the next 24 years in prison.Image caption, The Star is one of a number of Thursday's papers to pay tribute to singer Tina Turner, who died on Tuesday aged 83. The headline reads: "Simply the best", a reference to arguably her most famous lyrics.Image caption, The Scotsman also leads on the death of “unstoppable singer and film and stage performer” Tina Turner. She died after a long illness, it says. The paper also reports court backlogs for murder and rape trials in Scotland will not be cleared for another three years. In January there were about 600 outstanding high court cases. The backlog of summary cases is decreasing.Image caption, Ministers are on a "collision course" with the Covid-19 public inquiry, according to the Times. The paper says the Cabinet Office is considering a legal challenge after the chair of the inquiry requested access to what the paper says are "hundreds of potentially embarrassing" WhatsApp messages exchanged between former prime minister Boris Johnson and 40 other people central to Britain's handling of the pandemic, including current prime minister Rishi Sunak. It says officials fear handing the messages over would set a precedent that all government communications should eventually be made public and harm future decision-making.Image caption, Around 3.7m of the 5.2m people on out-of-work benefits have an exemption from having to look for work, meaning taxpayers face "bankrolling their benefits indefinitely", according to the Telegraph. The paper says it follows a rise in claims of mental ill-health and joint pain over lockdown and that the cost to the state now stands between £22.5bn and £26.5bn.Image caption, Deaths on Scotland's roads are at the highest number since 2016, reports the Herald. Figures from Transport Scotland revealed 174 people lost their lives in 2022, compared with 141 the previous year. The number of fatalities in crashes involving cars nearly doubled from 55 in 2021 to 101.Image caption, The National has an exclusive story on leaks at nuclear bases in Scotland. The newspaper reports the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has said there were 15 recorded radiation leaks at Coulport and a further 43 at Faslane in 2023, as of April. The MOD said none of the leaks were considered “serious”.Image caption, A new interest rate rise is expected to tackle persistent inflation, according to the i. It comes after figures published on Wednesday showed inflation in April was at 8.7%, down since March but higher than expected. The paper says homeowners in particular will be affected by any hike, though adds that inflation is expected to drop to 5% by the end of the year.Image caption, The headline on a striking front page of the Evening Express reads “Jill didn’t deserve to die in this brutal way”. Footage was shown in court of Ms Barclay walking home from the Spider's Web pub in Aberdeen. Soon after Rhys Bennett began following her, before launching his attack.Image caption, Jill Barclay's family said she had been "a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter", reports the Courier. Her murderer, Rhys Bennett grew up in Brechin and studied horticulture at a local college, the paper says.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with the fact that Bennett’s victim was a complete stranger to him. Judge Lord Arthurson described his attack as feral. The paper also reports a Gordonstoun School dinner lady has been fined after running other drivers off the road. Four drivers had to make emergency stops while two had to pull off the carriageway during the incident on the A96.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with the news that a widower facing eviction from his Glasgow housing association flat has been told he can stay for four months as he grieves for his wife. Joost ten Wolde had been asked to leave the property just two weeks after his wife Stacey died.Image caption, Fears over care home plans lead the Edinburgh Evening News. Care home closures in Scotland could escalate if a deal is not agreed with councils over pay and conditions, care providers have said. Scottish Care said its contract with council body Cosla - which sets care home fees - is no longer viable because of rising costs and staffing problems leading to concerns about potential care home closures.