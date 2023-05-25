Police chief defends SNP finances investigation
Police Scotland's chief constable has said he will "fiercely resist" any political interference in the force's investigation into the SNP's finances.
Sir Iain Livingstone said the operation was being conducted "with integrity".
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and its then-treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested and released without charge as part of the probe.
The party's former spin doctor recently attacked the investigation as a "grotesque spectacle".
Murray Foote said he was prepared to bet £5 on there being no charges after the investigation had concluded.
Questions have also been asked about why it took two weeks to grant a warrant for police to search Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell's home.
And a man who reported concerns to police about the SNP's funding and finances in March 2021 said there should be an inquiry into how the force had "dragged its feet" in responding to his complaint.
The man, who was not been named, told the Herald on Sunday he had to lodge another complaint in January of this year due to a lack of progress.
The probe, known as Operation Branchform, was launched in July 2021 following complaints about how more than £600,000 of donations for a future independence referendum were used.
Officers spent two days searching the Glasgow home of Mr Murrell and his wife - former first minister Nicola Sturgeon - and the party's headquarters in Edinburgh.
A forensic tent was erected outside the house and several boxes of items were removed from both properties in the high-profile operation last month.
A luxury motorhome was also seized from outside the Dunfermline home of Mr Murrell's mother.
Earlier this month, Mr Foote - former editor of the Daily Record - described the sight of forensic tents outside the couple's home as "extraordinary" and a "grotesque circus".
He stood down as head of communications for the SNP after the party provided inaccurate membership figures to the media during its leadership election.
Sir Iain said the police investigation must be allowed to progress "without political interference" when he appeared at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority.
He said: "I have previously asserted and will reassert today that I would fiercely resist any attempt to bring political pressure to my decision making or upon any police operation.
"Decisions are and will be based on public safety and the rule of law - not politics or any constitutional position."
Sir Iain said a "diligent, thorough and proportionate" criminal inquiry was continuing and timescales would be set by investigative rather than political considerations.
He added: "I fully understand, recognise and accept the high level of public interest in this particular case, but due process must and will be followed at all times within whatever time scales are necessary."
He urged politicians offering comment or thoughts on the live investigation to "act with prudence and responsibility".
"Wholly inaccurate assertions and uninformed speculation will only serve to damage justice, infringe the rights of individuals and undermine the rule of law," he added.
Search warrant criticism
It emerged earlier this month that the Crown Office took two weeks to grant a warrant for police to search Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell's home.
Police made the warrant request during the party's leadership contest, but it was not granted until after the contest had ended.
Both First Minister Humza Yousaf and the Crown Office defended the timing, with Mr Yousaf saying he did not believe prosecutors took decisions "based on election contests or politics".
There had been suggestions that the delay avoided any damage to his campaign to succeed Ms Sturgeon as first minister and SNP leader.