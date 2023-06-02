Your pictures of Scotland: 26 May - 2 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 May and 2 June.

Billy Muir
Billy Muir, of Forgandenny, said he got a lucky shot of this bottlenose dolphin in front of Iona Abbey.
Tommy Husum
Tommy Husum said he had some company on top of Beinn Nuis while doing the Three Beinns in Arran
Emily Wilson
Emily Wilson said of this shot: "Beautiful Montrose on a sunset walk."
Stevi Jackson
Ben Venue from Flanders Moss in a photo from Stevi Jackson, of Strathblane.
Sam Jones
Tobermory RNLI lifeboat on exercise in the Sound of Mull in a picture taken from the Kilchoan ferry by volunteer lifeboat operations manager Sam Jones.
Trish McGrattan
Trish McGrattan captioned her image: "Mum and dad taking the bairn to Fionnphort beach on the Isle of Mull on bank holiday Monday with Iona Abbey in the background."
Gordon Macrae
Gordon Macrae, of Stornoway, sent in this image of CalMac ferry Loch Seaforth passing the cruise ship Queen Victoria at the entrance to Stornoway harbour.
Steven Spoel
Steven Spoel said: "This is one of five very cute fox cubs that live in our garden in Edinburgh. I particularly like the 'up-to-no-good' look this cub had just before it jumped its sibling."
Graham Christie
Graham Christie's view over Helensburgh Reservoir.
Alison Banks
Alison Bank's snap of a falconry show at Dunrobin Castle.
Emma Flack
Emma Flack's picture of a beach stroll on Loch Kishorn.
Trudi Hutchison
Trudi Hutchinson, of Dallas, took this picture of a "sea of pink" at Clachtoll beach.
Al Simpson
Al Simpson said of this submission to the gallery: "Evening sunshine in Glasgow casting anthropomorphic shadows from this creative tree support in Pollock Park."
Caroline Loudon
"I took this photo in the Easter Craiglockhart Nature Reserve, Edinburgh. You could hear this swarm of honey bees before you could find them," said Caroline Loudon.
Claire Paterson
Claire Paterson said of her picture: "We enjoyed a lovely bank holiday weekend in the East Neuk. Our caravan looked on to the windmill and will treasure this as a souvenir of the weekend."
Aaron Hoyle
Aaron Hoyle said of this picture: "Kirsty on her summer holidays approaching the Horns of Alligin with stunning views all around of the Torridon hills."
Sheila Carwell
Sheila Carswell said: "There is nothing like a sweeping ridge when you are walking the high hills. This is the approach to Cir Mhor on the Isle of Arran."
Elaine O'Reilly
Elaine O'Reilly said of her picture: "Had a lovely time visiting the Puffins on the Isle of Canna."
Stuart Carr
The sun setting over Bo’ness in an image from Stuart Carr.
Stuart Johnston
Stuart Johnston's picture of the VIC 32, a restored Clyde puffer, leaving Rothesay. Stuart added: "Also in the background is MV Corran, awaiting repairs so she can return to the Corran ferry service."
Susan Leung
Susan Leung's photo of sunset on Glasgow's Great Western Road.
Liz Allan
The Chinese Bridge at Dumfries House, Cumnock, in a picture from Liz Allan, of Maybole.
Carla Murray
Carla Murray said: "Discovered this gorgeous spot whilst doing the North Coast 500."
Douglas Law
"Wiay is an SIB, a significant island of Britain, off the west coast of Skye." said Douglas Law of his shot taken from Oronsay.
Mehmood Mir
Mehmood Mir, of East Kilbride, said: "These sheep formed the perfect foreground for this late evening shot while walking in Whitelee Wind Farm."
Mark Reynolds
The Pap of Glencoe in a picture from Mark Reynolds.

