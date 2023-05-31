Nicholas Rossi: Prison guard suspended over abuse of US fugitive
A prison guard has been suspended for alleged religiously-motivated abuse against US fugitive Nicholas Rossi, a court has been told.
Rossi - who insists on using the name Arthur Knight - is wanted in America accused of rape.
US authorities are seeking his extradition and say he faked his own death and fled to Scotland.
The 35-year-old has been held in HMP Edinburgh since his bail was revoked.
On Wednesday the city's sheriff court heard claims about his treatment in the prison.
Rossi's advocate Neil Shand told Sheriff Norman McFadyen that a number of incidents were said to have taken place inside the jail, including "chanting and name calling" directed towards his client.
During the preliminary extradition hearing, Mr Shand said a prison guard had been suspended for calling Rossi "a name relating to his religious practice".
It was further described as a "religious slur".
Rossi has said he has converted to Judaism behind bars, previously describing himself as "Anglo-Catholic".
Mr Shand said Rossi had made a complaint about three prison staff over an incident which was alleged to have occurred last week.
He said another inmate had said Rossi has been the victim of abuse from "prisoners and from prison staff".
Rossi, whose wife Miranda Knight attended court, was expected to appear by video link but did not appear.
Mr Shand said: "The information passed from the prison is that he declined to make himself available and go to the room which the video link takes place."
The court heard Rossi had applied for an electronic monitoring assessment, but this was declined by Sheriff McFadyen.
During the application for the assessment, as well as his treatment in prison, the court was also told of the wheelchair user's failing mental and physical health.
Mr Shand also said his client's blood oxygen levels were below 90%.
At the previous hearing in the case, the court set deadlines for all expert reports to be submitted.
But the psychiatric report is still to be handed over and the firm responsible has been set a deadline of next week.
Prosecutor Colin Edward said there were now "very tight time-scales", with just weeks left until Rossi's full extradition hearing is scheduled to begin on 26 June.
Rossi has claimed to be the victim of mistaken identity and that he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight.
He also said he had been given distinctive tattoos matching those on the arms of Rossi while he was lying unconscious in hospital after receiving Covid treatment, in an attempt to frame him.
But a sheriff ruled in November that he is Rossi.
It is alleged that Rossi faked his own death in 2020 and fled to the UK to evade prosecution for rape. He was arrested in December 2021 in Glasgow after becoming seriously unwell from Covid.
A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: "An allegation has been made and is currently under investigation. It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further.
"We expect the highest standards of behaviour from all our staff, and where they fall short we have procedures in place to deal with this.
"All individuals in our care have the same right to legal representation and we have procedures in place to facilitate this."