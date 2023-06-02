Man who died after being hit by lorry in Glasgow named

Cameron EagleshamPolice Scotland
Police have identified a man who died after being struck by a lorry in Glasgow.

Cameron Eaglesham, 44, was struck at about 10:40 on Thursday on Duke Street, near the junction with Bellfield Street, in the city's east end.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later.

The 45-year-old female driver of the Mercedes lorry was uninjured. Police inquiries are continuing.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

