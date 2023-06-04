Ambulance staff 'bitten' and 'attacked', says GMB union
- Published
Ambulance workers in Scotland suffered almost 800 attacks in the line of duty over the last five years, according to the GMB.
An investigation conducted by the union found that between 2017 and 2022, Scottish Ambulance Service staff were assaulted 773 times.
Sixteen of these were sexual assaults.
The GMB is calling for new legislation to "protect our protectors" by flagging offenders and offering more support for victims.
Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, who represents many of the staff, said: "Ambulance workers across Scotland go to work every day to save lives.
"Despite this, thousands of them are bitten, attacked, spat at and even sexually assaulted.
"No-one should have to put up with that, least of all those who are there to protect us," she said.
'More needs to be done'
The figures obtained following the GMB investigation showed that last year there were 160 recorded attacks, up on the previous year's 147.
The number of attacks between 2022 and April this year were the highest they have been since 2017.
Across England, Wales and Scotland the total number of assaults over five years was 9,500. This included 1,200 sexual assaults.
In 2018, the Assaults Against Emergency Workers (Offences) Act came into force making assaults on ambulance workers an aggravating factor for sentencing. This legislation was backed by the union.
Ms Harrison added: "GMB members helped change the law but more needs to be done.
"We demand full enforcement of the Protect the Protectors legislation, investment in better systems to flag offenders, and much better support for the victims of violence."