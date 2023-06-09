Your pictures of Scotland: 2 to 9 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2 and 9 June.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Leigh Titterington
Leigh Titterington from Menstrie took this picture of a flamethrower at Carronshore Gala Day.
Chris Bell
Chris Bell from Strathblane sent us this photo of vibrant poppies with the Bass Rock as a backdrop.
Willie MacGillivray
Willie MacGillivray took this photo of a frog during a family visit in Kemnay.
Kenneth Hall
Kenneth Hall from Inverurie took this drone shot of Clachnaben, Aberdeenshire.
Louise Love
Louise Love said that this Highland cow at Trumpan, Isle of Skye, reminded her of the phrase "you shall not pass" from Gandalf in Lord of the Rings.
Loiusa Johnston
Louisa Johnston said: "We climbed Sgurr Cos na Breachd-laoidh on a glorious Saturday."
Andy Brown
Andy Brown captured this shot of a BMX stunt rider at Bathgate Open Day.
Paul Choat
Paul Choat said: "A view of Liathach from Beinn Eighe in Torridon. An absolutely stunning 360° cloud inversion; well worth the 4am start and the midges!"
Walter Baxter
Walter Baxter from Galashiels said: "I was in the Yarrow Valley near Yarrowford in late evening sunshine when this RAF Hercules came by on a low-level sortie."
John Parker
John Parker said: "Wee Sprocker Dudley enjoying a delightful run through the fields on field leading to New Lanark."
Alan Galloway
Alan Galloway said: "I took this while walking the dogs at Honeybog Hill near Penilee in Glasgow."
Ally Kearney
Ally Kearney from Eaglesham, Glasgow said: "Our bird box is being used for the first time after three years. Nice pic of the recently hatched chicks waiting for breakfast!"
Akshat Sharma
Akshat Sharma took this dramatic shot of sunset in Glasgow.
Brian McIntyre
Brian McIntyre said: "After a very difficult week I was pleased to see the sunset over Ailsa Craig to remind me that there's still some beauty in the world."
Jennifer Baff
Jennifer Baff took this shot of the Bass Rock.
Geena Reilly
Geena Reilly said: "I caught this lovely candid of a squirrel mid-snack whilst feeding them in Kelvingrove Park on a particularly sunny afternoon."
Sharron Diffley
Sharron Diffley said: "A rare sun pillar at dawn taken at Stairhaven in Galloway."
Joanne Baird
Joanne Baird took this photo at Saligo Bay, Islay. She said: "After a sunny day, my husband and I had the beach to ourselves and were lucky enough to experience this incredible sunset."
Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly said: "I took this shot of a pair of gannets on the Bass Rock. The one on the left has an unusual black iris (instead of pale blue). The good news is that this is evidence that it has survived avian flu from last year!"
Sharanne Findlay
Sharanne Findlay said: "Great public transport on Harris as the local sheep wait on the next bus on the road to Huisinis."
Lynn Winpenny
Lynn Winpenny said: "I came across these abandoned red telephone boxes in Findhorn and took the image from a "worms eye" view using the fencing as part of the image."
John Quinn
John Quinn from Motherwell said: "A perfect cloud inversion on Ben Lomond taken from near the summit, early morning."
Sophia Lyons
Sophia Lyons took this photo of a curious lamb on a summer evening at Balerno, Edinburgh.
Julia Prümmer
Julia Prümmer from Bern in Switzerland took this photo in the hills close to Loch Ness during her six-week trip to Scotland.
John Dyer
John Dyer took this photo of rays over the River Clyde looking out from Gourock.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

More on this story