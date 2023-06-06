Scotland's papers: 'Shattered' bottle scheme and Ange calls time

Scotland's papers: 'Shattered' bottle scheme and Ange calls timePublished23 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, "Shattered" is the headline in the Daily Record as it reports that the Westminster government has refused an appeal from Humza Yousaf to include glass bottles in Scotland's deposit return scheme. The paper claims the recycling scheme could be scrapped with the first minister "struggling" to see how it can go ahead. The paper's front page also heavily features the departure of Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.Image caption, The Hoops manager makes the front of the Glasgow Times which declares that "Ange calls time" on his Parkhead career after being lured by Tottenham Hotspur. It asks which Celtic players the boss may target for his new team. The front page also highlights a fire and explosion in Glasgow's Cathedral Street on Monday.Image caption, A Postecoglou collage graces the top of the Metro, but the lead story tackles calls from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health to ban disposable vapes. They accuse manufacturers of targeting vapes directly at young people and say the e-cigarettes were "a harmful pathway to nicotine addiction".Image caption, An investigation is under way amid concerns residents of a Newton Mearns care home are at risk of serious harm, reports the Herald. A recent inspection downgraded the Newton House facility's leadership from adequate to weak with a string of improvements ordered by the end of May. The paper says a "major" probe into the home has now been actioned.Image caption, Bereaved families who lost loved ones in the Covid pandemic have hit out at the official inquiry for failing to investigate the NHS and care home response until after the next general election, the i says. The paper says inquiry evidence has been moved out of chronological order and chairman Lady Hallett will now hear reports on the government's successful vaccine roll-out in the lead up to the next national ballot.Image caption, The Telegraph says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated he is prepared to defy the House of Lords and force his proposed law to tackle small boat crossings through Parliament.Image caption, The Times says the French authorities are intercepting more than half of attempted Channel crossings for the first time in five years following a £480m deal. It also carries a story on AI - an interview with an advisor who warns there are only two years to save the world from disaster and that countries must work together to regulate it now.Image caption, The National claims BBC Scotland's "agenda" has been exposed by a report in Wales. The station politicises public services to attack the SNP government in a way that BBC Wales does not for its own devolved government, according to the conclusions of a report drawn up by a former media professor.Image caption, Taking a different approach to most of the other papers, the Scottish Sun leads with pop star Taylor Swift reportedly splitting with British rocker Matty Healy after a month-long romance.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News highlights a row in Edinburgh City Council over the wage of its interim social care director. It says the city now employs the most expensive public sector employee in Scotland, with a salary of £403,390.Image caption, The recent major wildfire at Cannich is the subject of the P&J's front page and what it calls a "wildlife catastrophe" caused by it. Experts fear species such as the golden eagle, black grouse, lizards, adders and deer will be severely impacted by the fire that has ravaged their habitat.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with "payback time" for a cocaine dealing twin. Stacey Millar, 42, has been told to pay £5942.96 of her personal assets to the Crown following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.Image caption, In the Courier, Fife councillors are accused of being "snowflakes" after ordering the removal of a giant mural of a witch in Pittenweem. Local people have reacted to the decision, giving support to the street art.Image caption, And the Daily Star leads with criticism of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for taking helicopters to engagements. "Fishy Rishi gets his chopper out again" the headline says.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.