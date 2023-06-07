Scotland's papers: Sturgeon Covid messages row and Harry in the witness box

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon Covid messages row and Harry in the witness boxPublished13 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Nicola Sturgeon has come under scrutiny over her role in dealing with the Covid pandemic after saying she had no relevant "informal messages" to hand over to the Scottish and UK public inquiries, the Scottish Daily Express reports. Scotland's former first minister has been asked to hand over correspondence between ministers and officials, including WhatsApp messages and diaries, it writes.Image caption, The Herald says lawyers for bereaved families have demanded that all of Ms Sturgeon's messages related to handling the pandemic are handed over and said that inquiry officials should determine what information is considered relevant.Image caption, Many of Scotland's papers feature Prince Harry after his first day in the witness box as he was cross-examined in his privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror. The Scottish Daily Mail leads on an opinion piece from columnist Jan Moir about Prince Harry's first day in the witness box as his hacking testimony was challenged for five "bruising" hours. The paper suggests the duke must have "longed for the schmaltzy embrace of Oprah" during his cross-examination by the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says cracks are appearing in Prince Harry's case following his grilling in the witness box. However, its lead story is Russia being accused of the "largest man-made disaster for decades" by destroying a dam to halt Ukraine troops.Image caption, The Sun doesn't hold back with its coverage of Harry's appearance as it dissects his comments about press speculation over his biological father and Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.Image caption, The Times carries a warning from Ukraine about its nuclear facilities following the destruction of a major dam which has caused devastating flooding. It also reports that the Duke of Sussex's comments about the government being at "rock bottom" have ben criticised as breaking the convention that the Royal Family never interferes with politics, and points out that he is the first senior royal to give evidence from the witness box in 130 years.Image caption, The i focuses on the dam incident in Ukraine. The paper says floodwaters have wiped out villages and unleashed an ecological disaster, while the impact on people, farming and a nuclear power plant is still unknown. A large satellite picture on the front page shows the scale of the damage as water is seen gushing through the Nova Kakhovka Dam.Image caption, Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme makes the front page of the Scotsman, which reports that the recycling plan is "in tatters" after the UK government refused to change its stance on excluding glass.Image caption, Questions have been raised about Tory peer and Scotland Office minister Malcom Offord's role in the government's stance on the DRS, after it was revealed that he is a major shareholder in a whisky company.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports on a row over a drag queen story hour for babies and pre-schoolers at Elgin Library. It says Moray council has condemned "vile hatred" and "unacceptable" comments on social media over its promotion of the event with Miss Lossie Mouth who will read LGBT books to children for Pride month.Image caption, Primal Scream’s keyboard player Martin Duffy is on the cover of the Daily Record after his son told an inquest his father had died penniless after the band cut him out of a multi-million pound deal. Louie Duffy, 19, said his dad was devastated by the conduct of singer Bobby Gillespie and the rest of the band.Image caption, A dozen women who had been waiting for life improving surgeries have been told they will get their operations in a matter of weeks after sharing their stories with the Courier. The 12 women were on the NHS Tayside waiting list for a fascial sling procedure, but the surgeon qualified to perform the operation is on long-term sick leave. The entire group will now be referred to private healthcare providers, the Courier reports.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with new regulations being introduced by the city council which will mean items including plaques, cases, ornaments and flowers will have to be removed from public parks. The local authority hopes the new rule will reduce the number of items being left in parks across Aberdeen, it reports.Image caption, A Glasgow music venue was ordered to close by council health and safety chiefs after mice droppings were found, reports the Glasgow Times. An inspection by environmental health at the 13th Note in King Street found droppings throughout the venue.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports on a Dundee man who surrendered to police after being tasered, pepper sprayed and hit with rubber bullets in a stand off which lasted 17 hours.Image caption, And finally, the Edinburgh Evening News has led with yearbook photos of thousands of primary seven children.