Scotland's papers: Sturgeon Covid messages row and Harry in the witness box

Many of Scotland's papers feature Prince Harry after his first day in the witness box as he was cross-examined in his privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror. The Scottish Daily Mail leads on an opinion piece from columnist Jan Moir about Prince Harry's first day in the witness box as his hacking testimony was challenged for five "bruising" hours. The paper suggests the duke must have "longed for the schmaltzy embrace of Oprah" during his cross-examination by the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers.