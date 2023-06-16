Your pictures of Scotland: 9 to 16 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 9 and 16 June.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

David May
David May sent in this idyllic picture of his quiet evening in St Abbs.
Robin Henry
Robin Henry, from Pennsylvania, snapped some late cherry blossoms along the Braid Burn in Edinburgh on a sunny evening.
Glyn Beauchamp
Glyn Beauchamp from Chichester snapped this beautiful view of Loch Melfort from Luing.
Linsey Dunbar
Linsey Dunbar took this picture while walking her dogs at around 22:00 in a meadow in Slamannan near Falkirk.
Colin MacKay
Red deer swimming in the morning at Claddach Kirkibost, North Uist. Taken by Colin MacKay.
Helene Urban
Helene Urban captured some beautifully colourful houses at St Monans harbour in the East Neuk of Fife.
Paul Steven
Keiss Castle snapped by Paul Steven from Wick.
Joe Dailly
Joe Dailly's garden near Forfar was overrun with starlings and their young. He said: "Lots of squabbling between young and adults alike. These two had had a 'go' at each other and the younger was the victor on this occasion."
Sandra McCruden
Sandra McCruden snapped this beautiful sunset after the rain on Nairn East Beach. She said: "After a dreary afternoon of thundery showers the skies cleared just in time for sunset."
Bea Wood
This picture of young people swimming near Troon’s ballast bank was taken by Bea Wood. The Isle of Arran can be seen in the distance.
Alison McCurdy
Alison McCurdy took this picture while out walking along a well-loved local farm road near Braeside in Greenock. She said: "I think it looks like this cute pony has just heard the funniest joke ever!"
Martin Pirie
"I was lucky enough to capture this beautiful Barn Owl that was out hunting on the river bank near Haddington," said Martin Pirie. "It flew up and landed in the tree just opposite to where I was sitting."
Douglas Bauld
A Highland cow enjoying a cooling drink near Torridon in the Highlands. Sent in by Douglas Bauld.
John Little
John Little from Auchterless crested his hike near Cairngorm just in time to catch the sunrise over Bynack More.
Lynsey Neilson
Lynsey Neilson from Bridgeton spotted a puffin with his catch of the day on Lunga.
Alistair Chapman
Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in the Firth of Forth. Taken by Alistair Chapman from his Eastern Airways flight from Newcastle to Aberdeen.
Sheila Tough
A northern gannet at RSPB Troup Head near Banff snapped by Sheila Tough from Alford.
Alex Mackintosh
Alex Mackintosh saw this group of seals enjoying the sunshine at the Loch Fleet nature reserve near Skelbo.
Jill Fawcett
Lightning strikes over Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire. Taken by Jill Fawcett.
Julia Porter
Julia Porter's nine-month-old cavapoo puppy enjoys Monifieth beach in the sunshine.
Selene Neill
Cormorants enjoying the sunset over the Isle of Islay. Selene Neill took this picture on her way to Campbeltown.
Shelley Dewar
Shelley Dewar enjoyed a "glorious" day in Arisaig.
Craig Walker
A golden ringed dragonfly rested on Craig Walker's finger on a walk near Loch Gorm on Islay.
Robert Colquhoun
Greenock and Gourock comes to life during the heatwave from Lyle Hill. Taken by Robert Colquhoun from Greenock.
John Quinn
John Quinn said: "A couple of hillwalkers take in the magnificent views from the summit of Stob Dubh, Glen Coe, on a magnificent Thursday morning."
Eric Niven
Eric Niven, of Dundee, said: "It was nice to see the Puffins on the Isle of May on Monday this week."

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

