Covid-19 inquiry: I lost my mum and husband to Covid
- Published
A woman who lost her mother and husband to coronavirus is among Scots who have travelled to London to attend the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
When the virus first arrived in Scotland, Margaret Waterton's mother, who was 86, told her: "If I get that I'll be a goner."
She died after testing positive in hospital three years ago.
Six months later, both Margaret, 66, and her husband, David, contracted the virus. He died aged 71 in January 2021.
The night her mother died Margaret and her brother sat together in a garden. They were 2m (6.5ft) apart and did not hug one another.
Due to lockdown rules at the time she was only allowed limited numbers at both funerals. She said she felt unable to give either "the send off they deserved".
"Every day I feel guilty, thinking 'did I fight hard enough for my husband and my mum?'" she said.
Margaret is a member of the Scottish Covid Bereaved Group, one of several groups from across the UK invited to attend the inquiry's first investigation.
"The groups have all fought on - Covid affected every citizen," Margaret said. "Those of use who have been bereaved have paid the heaviest price."
The Covid inquiry, launched by former prime minister Boris Johnson in May 2021, is investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.
It will cover decision-making in Westminster and the devolved administrations.
Across the UK, more than 225,000 people have died with Covid-19 on their death certificate.
Margaret said her mother, also called Margaret, had been asthmatic.
Her mother signed a Do Not Attempt Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR) form when she was admitted to Wishaw University Hospital in North Lanarkshire with a bad chest infection.
"Later when I complained about that the health board [NHS Lanarkshire] indicated to me that the way that had been obtained by the doctor was inappropriate," she told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
She said the health board had apologised.
An NHS Lanarkshire spokesperson confirmed that the board apologised at the time for the management of the DNACPR.
"In terms of good practice, any decisions regarding the application of the DNACPR should be discussed with the patient and/or carer by medical staff and this is documented in the patient record," they said.
The spokesperson emphasised that regardless of DNACPR status, it was in the policy guidelines that patients would receive suitable treatments for their wellbeing and comfort.
'Landmark day'
Margaret is hoping to get answers on how decisions were made during the pandemic at a governmental level and how those decisions were then implemented at local clinical levels.
The session in London opened with a statement from chairwoman Baroness Hallett, followed by a short film featuring people from across the UK sharing their experiences of loss.
The inquiry has no formal deadline but is due to hold public hearings until 2026.
Scottish ministers are expected to participate as it progresses.
A separate Scotland-focused inquiry chaired by Lord Brailsford is due to start later this year.
"We're very confident in the leadership of both Lady Hallett and Lord Brailsford," Margaret said.
"Although it's going to be some time before we have the outcomes from each module, it is a landmark day for us."