Junior doctors in Scotland to strike after rejecting pay offer
Junior doctors in Scotland are set to strike after rejecting a pay offer made by the Scottish government.
BMA Scotland said three days of strike action would take place between 12 and 15 July unless an improved offer was made.
The Scottish government had proposed a 14.5% pay rise over a period of two years, which it described as the best offer in the UK.
But the union said that 71.1% of its members had voted to reject the offer.
