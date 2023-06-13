Scotland rugby legends taking supplies to Ukraine in 4x4s
Four former Scotland international rugby players are taking supplies to Ukraine in jeeps which they will then donate to charities.
Grand Slam winner Iwan Tukalo has recruited Finlay Calder, Colin Deans and Gordon Hunter to join him on the journey through Europe.
They will transport essential supplies in 4x4s to charities Breaking the Chains and Jeeps for Peace.
There will also be a stop on route for Tukalo to visit the village where his father was born.
The group will be leaving on 25 June.
Tukalo told John Beattie on BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme: "We leave here, travel down to Newcastle, take the overnight ferry to Amsterdam, go through Holland overnight, Poland, stay overnight in Kiev.
"Then it's a three-and-a-half hour drive south to Kolomyia to hand over the vehicles."
Former Scotland international scrum-half Gordon Hunter, who will be going on the trip with his wife Nancy, has donated their 4x4 to Jeeps for Peace.
Tukalo said Hunter had described the vehicle as "literally gathering dust" and that it is currently undergoing maintenance, having been last used 18 months ago.
Jeeps for Peace is a charity delivering 4WD vehicles and other equipment for humanitarian aid on the front line.
Speaking about the drive, Tukalo said: "When you play in a team, when you're with guys, you do your bit for the team, for one another and you can achieve great results."
He said he had called on his friends, asking them to help the Ukrainian people rebuild their lives. Former Scotland international flanker Finlay Calder had instantly agreed.
"Deano had heard about it and contacted me and of course I see Gordon on a regular basis with my cycling and mentioned it to him and he said, 'we'll come'".
"There's always a bit of risk but is it to the far west of the country, we are much away from the front lines, as it were."
The group plan to visit Nyzhniv, the village Tukalo's father Dymtro was from and meet his relatives.
In 1943, Dymtro volunteered for the Galician division, a Ukrainian military formation within the German armed forces in the Second World War.
Tukalo added: "I don't think he ever envisaged leaving the place that he was born, never to return, so I'm going to complete a journey that he was unfortunately never able to complete."
He still has an aunt and some nephews who live in the village although unfortunately his uncle, Dymtro's brother died a few years ago.
"It'll be just nice to finally visit the place where my dad was born and also see the house that they built after my uncle had returned with some contraband," he said.
Tukalo has also been working with Tom from Breaking the Chains, who is ex-military.
The charity specialises in providing aid to people and animals in rural areas, helping with reconstruction and humanitarian aid.
He said: "Some of the areas [Tom's] going into, the aid agencies aren't going into because they're continuing to shell. Tom and his guys are still going in there, he's one incredible human being."
Regardless of when the war ends, Tukalo said he recognised that the people of Ukraine would spend years rebuilding their lives.
"Anything we can do to help them do that in the future and if I can raise awareness in any shape or form, then I will do that.
"It's humbling the number of people that are willing to help."