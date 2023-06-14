Police Scotland appoints first female chief
Police Scotland has announced the appointment of its first female chief constable.
Jo Farrell, the current chief constable of Durham Constabulary, will replace Sir Iain Livingstone, who is retiring in August.
Last month Sir Iain admitted the force was institutionally racist and discriminatory.
It came after a review uncovered first-hand accounts of racism, sexism and homophobia by serving officers.
Sir Iain said prejudice and bad behaviour within Police Scotland was "rightly of great concern" but he stressed that his admission did not mean individual officers and staff were racist or sexist.
He expressed pride and confidence in their work.
She became the English force's first female chief constable in 2019, having previously been assistant chief constable at Northumbria Police.
She was appointed to her new role by the Scottish Police Authority.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who approved the appointment, said Ms Farrell "has shown she has the skills needed to lead the service".
Ms Farrell will now have responsibility for 23,000 officers and staff in what is the UK's second largest police force.
Born in the Wirral, Merseyside, she joined the police in 1991 as a constable in Cambridge, spending five years in the city before promotion.
She joined Northumbria Police in 2002, initially as a Chief Inspector, before being promoted to assistant chief constable.
Sir Iain is to step down this summer after five years in the role.
Ms Constance said: "I also want to pay tribute to Sir Iain for his bold leadership and wider service to keeping communities safe during a lengthy, distinguished career in policing.
"He leaves Police Scotland in great shape after leading it through unprecedented times."