Abortion clinic 'buffer zone' bill lodged in Scottish Parliament
- Published
A bill designed to end protests outside abortion clinics has been lodged at the Scottish Parliament.
Green MSP Gillian Mackay has submitted the proposal, with the first vote expected in October.
The members' bill aims to create 150-metre (164 yard) "safe access" zones around facilities which carry out abortions and other health services.
A US anti-abortion group operating in Scotland previously vowed to mount a legal challenge.
The proposed Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill has cross-party support, including from the Scottish government, making its passage a near-certainty.
Ms Mackay said: "Bringing in safe access zones for patients and staff around abortion clinics across Scotland is within touching distance.
"We can end the abuse and intimidation they have endured for too long and send a powerful message to the world about the right to choose."
The Green MSP introduced draft proposals in May 2022, with a consultation process closing in August 2022.
Ms Mackay praised campaigners, including Back Off Scotland, for their work pushing for a new law to be introduced.
She added: "The right to safe, appropriate and, above all, dignified women's healthcare should be viewed as a human right and this proposal is a vital step on that continuing journey."
The main group holding such protests is Texas-based 40 Days for Life, which BBC Disclosure revealed last year was active in Scotland.
The group's volunteers take party in so-called "vigils", but critics have said the protests intimidate vulnerable women.
It has previously vowed it would mount a legal challenge to the legislation is passed by MSPs.
Last year the Supreme Court ruled that legislation setting up such zones in Northern Ireland did not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights.
The ruling effectively paved the way for a similar law being set up in Scotland.
Ms Mackay's bill needs cross-party support and 18 signatures from MSPs to allow it to be formally introduced to parliament for consideration.