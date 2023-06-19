Boy begged for mum after Glasgow train station stabbing, court told
- Published
A schoolboy begged for his mother after being stabbed at a Glasgow railway station, a court has been told.
Justin McLaughlin, 14, told friends "I need my mum, I want to go home" after the incident at High Street station on 16 October 2021.
Justin from Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, was treated at the scene by paramedics but died later in hospital.
At the High Court in Glasgow, 18-year-old Daniel Haig admitted killing Justin, but he denies murder.
Jurors were played a police interview of a 14-year-old girl who had been with Justin and others on the day.
They had been at a McDonald's restaurant in Glasgow city centre before going to the train station.
The girl said they spotted two boys on the platform. One of them was said to be Haig.
She told police that Justin shouted towards them before he was grabbed and punched.
She said one of the two boys on the platform had earlier taken "something" from a bag and then hidden it up his top.
It became apparent it was a knife after it fell on to the tracks.
The attacker jumped down to retrieve the weapon. The girl said she shouted on everyone to run.
But, she recalled Justin tripping - possibly over his own feet - before the assailant "grabbed his jacket and stabbed him".
The girl said: "I looked at his knife and there was blood dripping off it."
She immediately went to help Justin who managed to stagger towards a flower bed at the station.
"He said something like: 'They have got me'. He fell face first on to the ground," she said.
"Justin was trying to stand up. He kept saying: 'I need my mum, I need to go home'."
The wounded teenager also insisted he was "fine".
Other people at the station also came to his aid.
The girl added: "His lips had turned blue and white. The other boys (with them) were crying."
Justin was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children where he died later. He had been stabbed in the heart.
The girl and some of the other youngsters were taken to a police station.
The girl herself she felt "scared and petrified" when she became aware of a knife and the incident had left her "in shock".
The trial, before judge Lord Clark, continues.