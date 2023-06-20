Sir Alex Ferguson joins campaign to reclassify football brain injuries
Sir Alex Ferguson has added his name to a campaign for the Scottish government to reclassify football-related brain injuries as industrial injuries.
The former Manchester United manager joins names including Gordon Strachan, Alex McLeish, Willie Miller and Craig Levein who have signed the open letter.
It comes after a study found ex-professionals were three-and-a-half times more likely to develop dementia.
The 'Injury Time' campaign is being led by MSP Michael Marra.
The North East Scotland MSP launched the bid in 2021 over fears that repeated heading of the ball could be playing a significant part in brain injuries in later life.
It comes just days after the death of the former Scotland, Leeds and Manchester United defender, Gordon McQueen.
He was diagnosed with dementia two years ago and his family are convinced his condition was a result of repeated heading of the ball.
Mr Marra told BBC Scotland: "We think there's more work to be done on research into the injuries sustained in the game.
"It's an issue of growing concern. The impact on an individual and their family is absolutely huge.
"The loss of memory, the loss of all kinds of function. Over time it is a really debilitating disease that can lead to death."
The brain injury research was conducted by Dr Willie Stewart at the University of Glasgow's School of Psychology and Neuroscience,
Mr Marra said the campaign had three "demands" of the Scottish government.
- Classify brain injury in football as an industrial injury. Give ex-professionals access to the benefits and care they need and have earned.
- Fund further research into the practical and preventative support within the game at all levels.
- Establish a working group to consider the issues around brain injury and dementia, including in the grassroots and women's games.
The Labour MSP said the Scottish government would soon have powers to decide who received industrial injury benefits and it had its own planned scheme known as employment injury assistance.
'Wonderful sport'
Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish said it was "vital" to get more support for ex-players.
He said: "The science guys are not often wrong. So you have to respect that.
"We need to do something about it, have a voice, and try to shift the government's stance to help."
He added: "Right now, it's about helping families if a loved one goes down after participating in this wonderful sport of ours."
A Scottish government spokesperson said: "Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit continues to be delivered by the UK government who decide which conditions should be prescribed for the purposes of the benefit.
"We recognise that there are a range of views on Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit which is why we have committed to a consultation in the next few months on our approach to replacing the scheme in Scotland."