New street art in Glasgow is not genuine Banksy
New street art in Glasgow which bears a resemblance to some of Banksy's most famous work is not genuine, BBC Scotland has learned.
A number of images of rats in the artist's trademark style have been spotted in the city over the last week.
It coincided with the first week of a hugely popular exhibition of his work in the city and led to speculation it may be the real deal.
But a spokesperson for Banksy confirmed they were not his work.
One of the works showed a rodent wearing a Union Jack hat and playing a drum, with the words "God Save the King" on it.
It was spotted on Wednesday on the side of a building off Buchanan Street, but by Thursday blue paint had been sprayed over it.
Glasgow City Council told the PA news agency that it would now be removed as it was not genuine.
A spokesman for the council said: "This image will be removed. We understand that it is not by Banksy.
"Anyone who wants to be certain of viewing a true Banksy should head to the exhibition at Goma [Gallery of Modern Art]."
The artwork does not appear on Banksy's official website, Pest Control, which catalogues all of the artist's genuine work.
Cut and Run, the exhibition of Banksy's work at the Gallery of Modern Art, has drawn large crowds and rave reviews.
Tickets for the first few weeks of the show sold out quickly but more are now on sale. It runs until 28 August, including overnight at weekends.