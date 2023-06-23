Scotland's papers: Titanic claims more lives and Winnie Ewing death

Scotland's papers: Titanic claims more lives and Winnie Ewing deathPublished6 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several of Friday's Scottish papers lead with the news that five explorers who had been missing on a deep sea expedition to see the Titanic have been announced dead. "The Titanic claims five more lives" is the Scottish Daily Mail's chilling headline. The front page pictures the five explorers who died: British businessman Hamish Harding, 58, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, his son Suleman, 19, French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61.Image caption, It's a similar headline from the Scottish Daily Express, placing the explorers' deaths besides more than 1,500 people who died when the Titanic itself sank in 1912. The crew on board the Titan submersible were making the deep sea journey to see the wreck before it went missing on Sunday.Image caption, "They had no chance" says the Scottish Sun. It adds that the vessel carrying the five adventurers "imploded one hour and 45 minutes into its journey". The exact timeline is not yet clear, but the US Navy has said it detected "an acoustic anomaly consistent with an implosion" shortly after the Titan lost contact with the surface.Image caption, "Nation mourns Madame Ecosse" says the P&J's headline, as it reports on the other big story of Thursday - the death of SNP icon Winnie Ewing. The politician led a trail through the sixties, campaigning for Scottish independence, "putting the SNP on the political map". She died aged 93.Image caption, A celebratory image of Ms Ewing from a past victory makes the front of The Herald. Its main story says young women who suffer heart attacks are being failed by Scottish cardiac services because the NHS is geared towards middle-aged men.Image caption, The National also bids farewell to "Madame Ecosse" with another fantastic image of Winnie Ewing - this time marching on London with SNP supporters. The lead story examines a report which sets out Brexit's damage to Scotland.Image caption, A more up-to-date picture of Ms Ewing makes the front page of The Scotsman. It's lead story concerns reform of Scotland's school exam system. The author of a report which encourages radical change, including scrapping exams until fifth year, urges the ministers in charge to be "brave" in their reforms.Image caption, Thursday's verdict in the murder trial of 14-year-old Justin McLaughlin makes the splash in the Glasgow Times. Justin died in October 2021 after being stabbed in the heart by Daniel Haig, who was 16 at the time, at High Street Station in Glasgow. Daniel Haig was found guilty of murder.Image caption, The Times pictures the Titan dead and reports that the US Coast Guard said debris discovered near the Titanic wreck was consistent with a "catastrophic implosion".The paper also leads with "mortgage misery for millions" after interest rates were hiked by the Bank of England to 5%Image caption, The i newspaper headlines on mortgages, after PM Rishi Sunak said further tax cuts would have to be put on the "backburner". Thursday's interest rate increase was the "record 13th consecutive rise in a bid to tame high inflation" the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Record reports how man, jailed for physical abuse of his partner, is now suing her to get back the sofa he was filmed abusing her on. The paper has an image taken from the video as its main picture.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on government sources saying the US's "refusal" to back Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as the next Nato chief has done the UK "a bad turn". On Wednesday, Mr Wallace said he was out of the race, implying the US wanted current Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg to stay on as the alliance's leader. According to the paper, Mr Wallace's allies said they believed his ambitions were "thwarted because the US president refused to endorse his candidacy".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that City of Edinburgh councillors have voted to protect a site earmarked for student accommodation, after local residents feared the development would "change the nature of the community". Proposals to build a 191-bed block at Jock's Lodge - which attracted more than 1,000 objections - were thrown out following a three-hour hearing at the City Chambers.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.