Scotland's papers: Titanic claims more lives and Winnie Ewing death

The Daily Telegraph reports on government sources saying the US's "refusal" to back Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as the next Nato chief has done the UK "a bad turn". On Wednesday, Mr Wallace said he was out of the race, implying the US wanted current Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg to stay on as the alliance's leader. According to the paper, Mr Wallace's allies said they believed his ambitions were "thwarted because the US president refused to endorse his candidacy".