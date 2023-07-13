Union concern over slump in nursing applications
Applications to join nursing programmes in Scotland have slumped in the past year, according to new figures.
UCAS data has shown a drop of 19% in applications in the 12 months up to 30 June.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called the figure "significant" and a "cause for concern".
The Scottish government said it valued student nurses and midwives and that they received the highest student bursary in Scotland.
Latest figures reveal 6,450 applicants sought a place on Scottish courses, compared to 7,930 in 2022 and 9,010 in 2021.
And the number signing up to study nursing at this point in the UCAS cycle is below the pre-pandemic number of 7,290 applicants from 2019.
The number of applicants was highest in 2021, reflecting an increase in demand for certain courses, including medicine and nursing, during the global health crisis.
The trend marks a further blow to NHS recovery as it already deals with high vacancy rates.
The Royal College of Nursing said 8.5% of registered nurse posts remained vacant at the end of March.
In June it emerged that annual spending on NHS temporary staff in Scotland rose to a record high of more than £560m - an increase of over a third compared with the previous year.
Meanwhile, data showed that in the year up to 31 March, £447.4m was spent on bank and agency nursing and midwifery staff.
The biggest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, spent almost £130m to cover nursing and midwife shortages.
RCN Scotland's director, Colin Poolman, said: "This significant drop in applications to nursing courses in Scotland is a real cause for concern amid the stubbornly high registered nurse vacancy rates and ongoing workforce challenges which are compromising patient safety and the wellbeing of staff."
He added the nursing union's recent report on the costs of becoming a nurse highlighted the significant financial pressures that student nurses face.
Mr Poolman said: "The prospect of starting a degree course during a cost of living crisis is bound to be having an impact.
"Nursing is a hugely diverse profession and relies on attracting people of all ages and all walks of life, often as a second career.
"The Scottish government needs to demonstrate that nursing is valued and a career choice worth pursuing."
Reacting to the drop in applications, Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: "Scotland already has more than 5,500 nursing and midwifery vacancies and a workforce stretched to breaking point.
"This collapse in applications is incredibly worrying and risks creating a staffing timebomb that will pile yet more pressure on our NHS."
'Best paid'
A Scottish government spokesman told BBC Scotland: "The attraction and retention of people into nursing and midwifery is a key part of the remit of the Nursing & Midwifery Taskforce.
"We continue to provide the highest non-repayable, non-means tested bursary support in the UK at £10,000 for eligible students, as well as reimbursement of expenses and a range of allowances.
"We value our student nurses and midwives and that is why they receive the highest student bursary in Scotland."
He added that Scotland's NHS Agenda for Change staff were "the best paid anywhere in the UK".
The spokesman also said that applicants could apply through UCAS for up to five undergraduate programmes at a time and could apply to nursing and midwifery programmes over the summer as part of the annual clearing process.