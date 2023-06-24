'Floating prison' row and Russian rebellion threat

'Floating prison' row and Russian rebellion threatPublished10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with comments by the City of Edinburgh's council leader that Home Office plans to commission a cruise ship in Leith to house asylum seekers could turn it into a "floating prison".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has vowed to "go all the way" to topple Russia's military leadership, hours after the Kremlin accused him of "armed rebellion".Image caption, The Daily Express carries tributes to the father and son killed after their Titanic tourist sub imploded earlier this week. The paper reports that the families were told the news days before it became public.Image caption, The Herald reports that plans to replace Glasgow's Barlinnie prison are uncertain after the Scottish government deleted the project's costings and timings from a list of major infrastructure projects.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says that as a result of the cost of living crisis households will be spared a levy on their energy bills to fund the hydrogen industry.Image caption, The Times leads with claims the government could block pay rises of 6% or higher for public sector workers as part of plans to tackle inflation.Image caption, The i front page focuses on an exclusive story claiming the UK has been impacted by soaring demand for the weight loss drug and popular injection called Ozempic.Image caption, The National leads with the SNP's independence convention being held later. The one-day event at the Caird Hall in Dundee has been billed by the party as a chance to "discuss our strategy for securing Scotland's independence".Image caption, A suggestion from a Scotland fan nicknamed "big toastie" that self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller helped the Scottish national football team defeat Norway last Saturday is the focus of the Daily Record's front page.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with the mother of TV star and model Katie Price who opens up about her daughter's suicide attempts. Amy Price claims Katie has been the victim of "utterly toxic" relationships which she believes has damaged her.Image caption, A police investigation into a robbery at a petrol station is the main story in the Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, A court case involving a car chase is the lead in the Dundee Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The discovery of a body after a fire at a flat in Blairgowrie is the focus of the Perthshire edition of The Courier.Image caption, The impact of a speeding motorist hitting a child at 60mph makes the front page of the Press and Journal.Image caption, And plans to tackle "lawlessness and bloody violence" in Edinburgh city centre is the focus of the Edinburgh Evening News' front page.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.